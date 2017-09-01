The full statbook after UW's 30-14 victory over Rutgers.

Final: No. 8 Washington 30, Rutgers 14

Key stat: 54 plays, run by the UW offense, the fewest in almost two years.

Another key stat: 21:51 — UW’s time of possession.

And another: 4.0 — Rutgers’ yards per play. Last year, UW’s defense led the Pac-12 in allowing just 4.61 yards per play.

And another: 3 for 11 — Third-down conversion’s by UW’s offense.

Player of the game: Dante Pettis. The senior wide receiver tied DeSean Jackson’s decade-old Pac-12 record with his sixth career punt-return TD in the second quarter, giving the Huskies a much needed boost.

Quote:

“We won, and that’s what we were here for. We got that done. But I do think it was a little bit of a wakeup call, like, ‘OK, we’ve got to go now.’ What that team so long ago last year did so well, we practiced and they got better. And I expect us to do that here. That’s what I’ve been saying. It’s not last year’s team. It’s a whole new team. Some guys are back, there’s some young guys that can change everything. We’ll get better. … I don’t think anyone panicked or anything like that. But I could sense toward the end of the game, they do think we have a ways to go.” — Chris Petersen