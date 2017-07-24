Curne joins linebacker Nicholas Bolton as the second Texas recruit to join UW's 2018 class on Monday.
The Huskies have struck again in Texas.
Victor Curne, a three-star offensive lineman at Second Baptist in Houston, became the second Texas recruit of the day to commit to Washington when he announced his commitment via Twitter on Monday evening.
Curne, listed at 6-feet-5 and 308 pounds on his hudl.com recruiting page, also had reported offers from TCU, Arizona State, UCLA, Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma State and others.
He’s the 11th known recruit to commit to UW in the 2018 class.
Linebacker Nicholas Bolton, from Frisco, Texas, announced his commit to UW on Monday morning.
UW’s 2018 RECRUITING CLASS
Jacob Sirmon, QB, 6-5, 225, Bothell HS
Colson Yankoff, QB, 6-4, 200, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) HS
Trey Lowe, WR, 5-8, 175, Jesuit HS, Portland
Austin Osborne, WR, 6-3, 175, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo Calif.
Marquis Spiker, WR, 6-3, 180, Murrieta Valley HS, Murrieta, Calif.
Devin Culp, TE, 6-5, 215, Gonzaga Prep, Spokane
Victor Curne, OL, 6-5, 308, Second Baptist, Houston
Matteo Mele, OT, 6-6, 270, Salpointe Catholic HS, Tucson, Ariz
Draco Bynum, DE, 6-5, 250, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.
Nicholas Bolton, LB, 6-0, 228, Frisco, Texas
Jack Sirmon, LB, 6-2, 220, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.
C o m m i t t e d #PurpleReign #GoDawgs @HamiltonESPN pic.twitter.com/BeoVkcTpYY
— Vick C. © (@360Jr_) July 25, 2017
