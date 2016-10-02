Huskies are in the top five for the first time since the end of the 2000 season.
Washington is 5-0 and jumped five spots Sunday to No. 5 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, the program’s highest ranking since the end of the 2000 season.
Coming off their most impressive victory in more than 15 years Friday night against Stanford, the Huskies edged No. 6 Houston by one point in the media poll. UW has 1,234 points; Houston has 1,233, dropping one spot from fifth.
The Huskies were ranked No. 3 to close out the 2000 season, after defeating Purdue in the Rose Bowl.
Stanford fell eight spots to No. 15 after its 44-6 defeat at Husky Stadium on Friday.
Most Read Stories
- Marijuana labs spawn lethal explosions across the country
- Get your own water, Oregon timber firm tells California town
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' dismantling of Stanford
- Washington shows the nation it has arrived with rout of No. 7 Stanford | Matt Calkins
- No. 10 Huskies rout No. 7 Stanford 44-6
No. 21 Colorado, 4-1 and leading the Pac-12 South, is ranked for the first time in 11 years. Utah dropped to No. 24 after its loss at Cal on Saturday.
UW moved up three spots to No. 6 in the coaches poll Sunday morning — with Houston edging UW by just six points there.
The complete AP poll this week (first-place votes in parenthesis):
- Alabama (53) — 1,514 points
- Ohio State (6) — 1,451
- Clemson (1) — 1,403
- Michigan (1) — 1,334
- Washington — 1,234
- Houston — 1,233
- Louisville — 1,160
- Texas A&M — 1,113
- Tennessee — 1,045
- Miami — 909
- Wisconsin — 882
- Nebraska — 821
- Baylor — 805
- Ole Miss — 712
- Stanford — 711
- Arkansas — 528
- North Carolina — 497
- Florida — 391
- Boise State — 385
- Oklahoma — 324
- Colorado — 276
- West Virginia — 240
- Florida State — 230
- Utah — 86
- Virginia Tech — 85
The Huskies were ranked as high as No. 4 by several voters and as low as No. 8. You can track all of the AP voters’ votes here.
Here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP this week:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Washington
- Houston
- Texas A&M
- Tennessee
- Louisville
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Nebraska
- Wisconsin
- Miami
- Stanford
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- Colorado
- Boise State
- Florida State
- North Dakota State
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Florida
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.