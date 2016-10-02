Huskies are in the top five for the first time since the end of the 2000 season.

Washington is 5-0 and jumped five spots Sunday to No. 5 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, the program’s highest ranking since the end of the 2000 season.

Coming off their most impressive victory in more than 15 years Friday night against Stanford, the Huskies edged No. 6 Houston by one point in the media poll. UW has 1,234 points; Houston has 1,233, dropping one spot from fifth.

The Huskies were ranked No. 3 to close out the 2000 season, after defeating Purdue in the Rose Bowl.

Stanford fell eight spots to No. 15 after its 44-6 defeat at Husky Stadium on Friday.

No. 21 Colorado, 4-1 and leading the Pac-12 South, is ranked for the first time in 11 years. Utah dropped to No. 24 after its loss at Cal on Saturday.

UW moved up three spots to No. 6 in the coaches poll Sunday morning — with Houston edging UW by just six points there.

The complete AP poll this week (first-place votes in parenthesis):

Alabama (53) — 1,514 points Ohio State (6) — 1,451 Clemson (1) — 1,403 Michigan (1) — 1,334 Washington — 1,234 Houston — 1,233 Louisville — 1,160 Texas A&M — 1,113 Tennessee — 1,045 Miami — 909 Wisconsin — 882 Nebraska — 821 Baylor — 805 Ole Miss — 712 Stanford — 711 Arkansas — 528 North Carolina — 497 Florida — 391 Boise State — 385 Oklahoma — 324 Colorado — 276 West Virginia — 240 Florida State — 230 Utah — 86 Virginia Tech — 85

The Huskies were ranked as high as No. 4 by several voters and as low as No. 8. You can track all of the AP voters’ votes here.

Here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP this week: