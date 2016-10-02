Huskies are in the top five for the first time since the end of the 2000 season.

Share story

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Washington is 5-0 and jumped five spots Sunday to No. 5 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, the program’s highest ranking since the end of the 2000 season.

Coming off their most impressive victory in more than 15 years Friday night against Stanford, the Huskies edged No. 6 Houston by one point in the media poll. UW has 1,234 points; Houston has 1,233, dropping one spot from fifth.

The Huskies were ranked No. 3 to close out the 2000 season, after defeating Purdue in the Rose Bowl.

Stanford fell eight spots to No. 15 after its 44-6 defeat at Husky Stadium on Friday.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

No. 21 Colorado, 4-1 and leading the Pac-12 South, is ranked for the first time in 11 years. Utah dropped to No. 24 after its loss at Cal on Saturday.

UW moved up three spots to No. 6 in the coaches poll Sunday morning — with Houston edging UW by just six points there.

The complete AP poll this week (first-place votes in parenthesis):

  1. Alabama (53) — 1,514 points
  2. Ohio State (6) — 1,451
  3. Clemson (1) — 1,403
  4. Michigan (1) — 1,334
  5. Washington — 1,234
  6. Houston — 1,233
  7. Louisville — 1,160
  8. Texas A&M — 1,113
  9. Tennessee — 1,045
  10. Miami — 909
  11. Wisconsin — 882
  12. Nebraska — 821
  13. Baylor — 805
  14. Ole Miss — 712
  15. Stanford — 711
  16. Arkansas — 528
  17. North Carolina — 497
  18. Florida — 391
  19. Boise State — 385
  20. Oklahoma — 324
  21. Colorado — 276
  22. West Virginia — 240
  23. Florida State — 230
  24. Utah — 86
  25. Virginia Tech — 85

The Huskies were ranked as high as No. 4 by several voters and as low as No. 8. You can track all of the AP voters’ votes here.

Here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP this week:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Michigan
  5. Washington
  6. Houston
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Tennessee
  9. Louisville
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Baylor
  12. Nebraska
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Miami
  15. Stanford
  16. Arkansas
  17. North Carolina
  18. Colorado
  19. Boise State
  20. Florida State
  21. North Dakota State
  22. Utah
  23. Oklahoma
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Florida
Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.