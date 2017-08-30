A reader wonders: Is Chris Petersen the best coach in Seattle?

Hello from 31,234 feet above Montana (give or take a few feet and a few states).

Here's the second installment of the #HeyJude mailbag. Thanks to all for participating.

Note: I’m planning to post a new Husky Headlines podcast this afternoon, and I’ll have a few more #HeyJude topics at the end of the episode.

To the questions …

This is a nice excuse to include the above photo of the two Coach Petes because, well, just because it’s nice. Two coaches have never been happier together. And Seattle fans have to be even happier with what those coaches are doing here. There’s no doubt Seattle has two of the best coaches in football. It’s the best combination in the country … and is there any other place where it’s even close? Of course, most NFL cities don’t have a major-college program in the same market — Seattle is in pretty limited company in that regard. (There’s Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Miami, Phoenix (more or less), Minneapolis. Suppose some would include Boston. Am I forgetting any?) As for the Coach Pete vs. Coach Pete debate: Look, there’s no comparison right now based on their resumes. Pete Carroll’s built a dynasty at USC, and he has a Super Bowl ring with the Seahawks. He should end up in the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But there’s also little question, after getting UW back into national prominence last season, that Petersen is a very short list of the best college head coaches right now. After Nick Saban and Urban Meyer, one could make a pretty good case that he’s solidly third on that (subjective) list.

Why can't we recruit 5* DT's……or ANY DT's for that matter?? — Scott Yoneyama (@The_Yoney) August 29, 2017

Did a little research: Scout.com ranks a total of nine defensive tackles as five-star recruits in the past three recruiting cycles — none in the 2018 class, three in 2017 and six in 2016. Of those nine, one ended up at a Pac-12 school: Jay Tufele to USC. There just aren’t many of those types of dudes, just like there aren’t many offensive linemen built like Trey Adams or Kaleb McGary or Foster Sarell. The Huskies had one of the nation’s top DT recruits in the fold last year with Marlon Tuipulotu, until he flipped to USC late in the recruiting cycle. With Tuipulotu in the fold for so long, UW coaches had largely stopped recruiting other more high-profile defensive linemen, so when he flipped to USC at, essentially, the last minute it obviously put UW in a bind. At that point, the shelves are pretty bare in terms of finding a replacement. There have been a lot of rumors about how USC got Tuipulotu to flip. The larger point is, now that UW is in a better position to go after some more of those higher-profile recruits, they’re going to be going head-to-head more against USC, and perhaps Stanford, and the Huskies aren’t going to win all those fights.

Name a player from each side of the ball that you're most excited/intrigued to see play on Friday. — Zach Beal (@beal_zach) August 29, 2017

Salvon Ahmed and Byron Murphy are the easy answers here. I know folks are excited to see what’s “new.” I get that, and I too am curious to see how they perform in their first college game. (Ahmed, in particular, should get a couple opportunities to return kicks, and he’ll split time with Kamari Pleasant as the No. 3 running back behind Myles Gaskin and Lavon Coleman.) The better answers here, for me, are Jake Browning and Myles Bryant. The lasting image most of us have of Browning is from the end of the season, when it was obvious then that something wasn’t quite right. We found out weeks later, of course, that he was playing through a shoulder injury. He reiterated this week that he feels great now and that he’s put his shoulder surgery completely out of his mind. What that means, exactly, we’ll find out Friday night. Bryant, meanwhile, is the likely starter at nickelback, and he’s a great story — going from a walk-on last year to getting a scholarship this summer to a starting role. (Planning to have more on Bryant and his journey next week.)

who will be catching balls from the tight end position? Seems like we have blocking tight ends but no true passing TE. — Andrew Grinaker (@206andrew) August 29, 2017

Even with David Ajamu’s unfortunate injury, the Huskies appear to be just fine at tight end. Drew Sample and Will Dissly fit perfectly into what this offense does with its two-tight-end formations. Yes, they’re block-first guys, but they will also be targeted a couple times a game — perhaps when the defense least expects it. We know true freshman Hunter Bryant is going to play, and he’s a true downfield threat. Michael Neal, hit by injuries early in his career, is also an option, and Petersen this week didn’t rule out the idea of another freshman, Jacob Kizer or Cade Otton, playing too.

