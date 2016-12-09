Sarell is believed to be down to Stanford and UW.

Piggy-backing off its first invitation to the College Football Playoff, Washington is closing in on having the top-ranked recruiting class in the Pac-12 Conference for the first time.

In what will be its most important recruiting weekend of the year, the Huskies with make their pitch over the next two days to bolster their 2017 class with what would be its biggest addition yet: Foster Sarell.

Sarell, the Graham-Kapowsin star ranked by Scout.com as the nation’s No. 1 offensive lineman for the Class of 2017, is one of three recruits making an official visit with the Huskies, Scout.com reports.

Brandon Huffman, Scout’s National Director of Recruiting, says the competition for Sarell is likely down to Stanford and UW. All along, he said, Stanford has been the school to beat.

“Since the start of the season, I would say it’s been Stanford and Washington,” Huffman said Friday. “And I think Stanford has such a significant advantage going into the season that it was going to take a huge year by Washington to really make an impact. Well, Washington held up their end of the deal and they had a huge year. They won the Pac-12 and they’re competing for a national championship.”

Sarell is expected to announce his decision at the U.S. Army All-American Game on Jan. 7.

“The downside is Stanford didn’t trail off as much as people expected them to after they lost those consecutive games (to UW and WSU) in the early part of the season,” Huffman said. “Washington did everything they needed to do to show they were trending upward. They had him on campus for the Stanford game. They had him there for this huge crowd to be a part of that atmosphere to see UW. … It’s closed the gap, but I don’t think it’s closed the gap enough. But that’s what this weekend is for.”

Sarell joins Chaz Ah You, a four-star safety from Provo, Utah, and cornerback Keith Taylor, a four-star cornerback from Anaheim, Calif., on campus this weekend. Taylor has been committed to the Huskies for nearly a year.

Scout ranks the Huskies’ class No. 1 in the Pac-12 and 11th nationally. Washington has never had the top-ranked recruiting class in the conference since Scout began its rankings in 2002.

This is the last recruiting weekend before a four-week “dead period,” mandated by the NCAA, begins on Monday.

UW Class of 2017

The Huskies have verbal commitments from 15 recruits for 2017, with room for two more:

Salmon Ahmed, ATH, 6-0, 186, Juanita HS

Henry Bainivalu, OL, 6-6, 295, Skyline HS, Sammamish

Hunter Bryant, TE, 6-3, 240, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish

Terrell Bynum, WR, 6-1, 177, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Alex Cook, WR, 6-2, 180, Sheldon HS, Sacramento

Jake Haener, QB, 6-1, 188, Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.

Ty Jones, WR, 6-4, 195, Provo HS, Provo, Utah

Brandon McKinney, S, 6-0, 180, Lutheran HS, Orange, Calif.

Elijah Molden, CB, 5-11, 185, West Linn HS, West Linn, Ore.

Ariel Ngata, LB, 6-4, 210, Folsom HS, Folsom, Calif.

Cade Otton, LB, 6-5, 223, Tumwater HS, Tumwater

Keith Taylor, CB, 6-2, 180, Servite HS, Anaheim, Calif.

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, 6-2, 275, Central HS, Independence, Ore.

Connor Wedington, RB, 5-11, 183, Sumner HS, Sumner

Joel Whitford, P, 6-3, 200, Santa Barbara (Calif.) JC; Neerim South, Victoria, Australia