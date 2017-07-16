Morris is Scout.com's No. 3-ranked pro-style QB in the class of 2019.

Already loaded with two quarterback recruits for 2018, the Huskies now have in place the centerpiece of their 2019 recruiting class.

Four-star QB Dylan Morris, entering his junior year at Graham-Kapowsin High School, announced Sunday morning his commitment to Washington.

“I’m stayin’ home!!” he wrote on Twitter.

Morris, listed at 6-feet-1 and 195 pounds, is the No. 3-ranked pro-style QB in the class of 2019, according to Scout.com. He chose UW over offers from Washington State, Oregon, California, Notre Dame, Nebraska and others.

Morris is the first recruit in the fold for UW’s 2019 class. Already, the Huskies have two quarterbacks committed for 2018 — Bothell’s Jacob Sirmon and Coeur d’Alene’s Colson Yankoff, both of whom are ranked among the top-100 recruits in their class.

I’m stayin’ home!! A huge thank you to Coach Petersen, Coach Smith, and the rest of the UW staff! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/tPEW4rj8j3

— Dylan Morris (@D_Morris5) July 16, 2017