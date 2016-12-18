Washington leads the nation in turnover margin entering its national semifinal game against No. 1 Alabama.

In the proliferation of advanced statistics in football, one of the more commonly accepted realities is the randomness of fumbles and fumble recoveries.

There are recent studies that have calculated years of college football data on the topic, and the basic conclusion is that a team that happens to recover more than half of its and/or its opponents’ fumbles is just lucky.

Do all the calculations you want, but don’t count the Huskies among the subscribers to the in fumble-luck theory.

“None of it is luck,” linebacker Keishawn Bierria said. “All of it is hustle. I feel like we forced so many turnovers because we just hustle to the ball. We just do what we do.”

Bierria’s done that better than anyone in the FBS this season, leading the nation with five fumble recoveries approaching the Huskies’ national semifinal against No. 1 Alabama. The Huskies have also forced more turnovers than anyone in the FBS, with 33 takeaways — 19 interceptions and 14 fumble recoveries.

Washington running backs, meanwhile, haven’t fumbled at all this season — not a single fumble, much less a lost fumble — and thus it’s not a surprise that UW leads the nation in turnover margin (plus-21).

While acknowledging the randomness of fumble recoveries — and also noting that 13 games isn’t necessarily a large sample size — there is some evidence that the Huskies haven’t only been lucky when it comes to fumbles.

The UW defense is tied for third nationally with 19 forced fumbles, and UW’s opponents were credited with eight more fumbles — a total of 27 opponent fumbles this season. Of those 27, the Huskies recovered 14 fumbles — or just over 50 percent (51.9 percent, to be exact).

“It goes into preparation, spending time in the film room,” Bierria said. “Our (defensive backs) do the best job at that. … When they see something they react so fast because they understand and they recognize it.”

Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally with 15 forced fumbles, and the Crimson Tide have recovered 10 of their opponents 22 fumbles (45.5 percent), suggesting they’ve been a little unlucky in that department.

Alabama is tied for 36th nationally in turnover margin, at plus-5.