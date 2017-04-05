Chris Petersen says McGrew's vision and footwork are "really special."

The ball is in good hands coming out of the Huskies’ backfield. Veteran running backs Myles Gaskin and Lavon Coleman combined to rush for 2,225 yards and 17 touchdowns last fall, and both return as centerpieces of Washington’s offense this fall.

This spring has offered a glimpse of the future of the Huskies’ backfield, and as understudies Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant have shown promise in the team’s first five practices.

Coleman has not practiced this spring while attending classes to wrap up his undergraduate degree. And with Jomon Dotson, the third-string running back last fall, moving over to play defensive back, extra carries have been available for McGrew and Pleasant.

“They’re taking full advantage,” UW coach Chris Petersen said Wednesday. “You can see flashes. You don’t really ever know until you play ‘live’ with running backs, but we’ve done enough with those guys that you know they have skill. So it’s really good to get these guys dialed in in our system and our calls and all of our checks. These are great reps for those young guys.”

McGrew and Pleasant both signed with the Huskies as part of the 2016 recruiting class. Of the two, McGrew was considered the prized prospect coming out of Southern California’s St. John Bosco High. As a senior, he rushed for 1,852 yards and 27 touchdowns on 200 carries, and was named the California player of the year in 2015.

Pleasant, though, has been a nice surprise this spring. At 6-feet, 191 pounds, he has a good burst, good hands and on Wednesday made a good read to make a thumping block on a blitzing linebacker. That drew hearty cheers from Pleasant’s offensive teammates.

“Kamari’s a good player,” running backs coach Keith Bhonapha said. “Size wise, he’s a guy that can turn into that all-around back. He can catch the ball well, he has quick feet, speed is good and he’s not afraid to stick his face in there in pass protection. We’ve got to continue to develop him as an all-around back.”

McGrew is listed on the UW roster at 5-feet-7 and 177 pounds, and his size will probably always be what people first notice about him. Petersen was quick to point out McGrew’s other qualities Wednesday.

“He stands out to me because he’s got tremendous vision,” Petersen said. “And if you watch him play … he’s got elite feet. He doesn’t cross his feet over. And that’s what it’s all about. It’s vision and being able to play with a base. You won’t see him slip much, and it’s really special when you watch him.

“He’s different than most. That’s why he ran for all those yards in California.”