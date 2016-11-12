Four-star cornerback Elijah Molden, the son of former Oregon star Alex Molden, announced his commitment to Washington on Saturday afternoon.

Molden chose the Huskies over Oregon and Stanford.

Molden is a 5-foot-11, 178-pound cornerback from West Linn, Ore. His commitment gives Washington the two top-ranked recruits in the state of Oregon, along with defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu out of Central High in Independence, Ore.

The Huskies now have 14 known recruits committed for the Class of 2017:

UW Class of 2017

Salmon Ahmed, ATH, 6-0, 186, Juanita HS

Hunter Bryant, TE, 6-3, 240, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish

Terrell Bynum, WR, 6-1, 177, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Alex Cook, WR, 6-2, 180, Sheldon HS, Sacramento

Jake Haener, QB, 6-1, 188, Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.

Ty Jones, WR, 6-4, 195, Provo HS, Provo, Utah

Brandon McKinney, S, 6-0, 180, Lutheran HS, Orange, Calif.

Elijah Molden, CB, 5-11, 185, West Linn HS, West Linn, Ore.

Ariel Ngata, LB, 6-4, 210, Folsom HS, Folsom, Calif.

Cade Otton, LB, 6-5, 223, Tumwater HS, Tumwater

Keith Taylor, CB, 6-2, 180, Servite HS, Anaheim, Calif.

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, 6-2, 275, Central HS, Independence, Ore.

Connor Wedington, RB, 5-11, 183, Sumner HS, Sumner

Joel Whitford, P, 6-3, 200, Santa Barbara (Calif.) JC; Neerim South, Victoria, Australia