Four-star cornerback Elijah Molden, the son of former Oregon star Alex Molden, announced his commitment to Washington on Saturday afternoon.
Molden chose the Huskies over Oregon and Stanford.
Molden is a 5-foot-11, 178-pound cornerback from West Linn, Ore. His commitment gives Washington the two top-ranked recruits in the state of Oregon, along with defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu out of Central High in Independence, Ore.
The Huskies now have 14 known recruits committed for the Class of 2017:
Most Read Stories
- Seattle will remain ‘sanctuary city’ for immigrants despite Trump presidency, mayor says VIEW
- Trump impact: How will Amazon fare?
- 5 people shot in downtown Seattle; search for shooter continues WATCH
- Trump shakes up transition team, elevates Pence's role WATCH
- Kshama Sawant should’ve blasted Trump when it mattered | Danny Westneat
UW Class of 2017
Salmon Ahmed, ATH, 6-0, 186, Juanita HS
Hunter Bryant, TE, 6-3, 240, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish
Terrell Bynum, WR, 6-1, 177, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
Alex Cook, WR, 6-2, 180, Sheldon HS, Sacramento
Jake Haener, QB, 6-1, 188, Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.
Ty Jones, WR, 6-4, 195, Provo HS, Provo, Utah
Brandon McKinney, S, 6-0, 180, Lutheran HS, Orange, Calif.
Elijah Molden, CB, 5-11, 185, West Linn HS, West Linn, Ore.
Ariel Ngata, LB, 6-4, 210, Folsom HS, Folsom, Calif.
Cade Otton, LB, 6-5, 223, Tumwater HS, Tumwater
Keith Taylor, CB, 6-2, 180, Servite HS, Anaheim, Calif.
Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, 6-2, 275, Central HS, Independence, Ore.
Connor Wedington, RB, 5-11, 183, Sumner HS, Sumner
Joel Whitford, P, 6-3, 200, Santa Barbara (Calif.) JC; Neerim South, Victoria, Australia
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.