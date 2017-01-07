The Graham-Kapowsin High School star, ranked as the No. 1 offensive line recruit in the country, had offers from virtually every major program in the country.

Foster Sarell, the nation’s top-ranked offensive lineman, announced his intention to sign with Stanford, turning down a chance to stay close to home and play for the Huskies.

Notre Dame, Nebraska and USC were his other finalists, and the 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle from Graham-Kapowsin High School had offers from virtually every major program in the country.

Sarell made his announcement live on NBC during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday.

UW coaches had made signing Sarell a priority in this recruiting class.

Scout.com ranks Sarell as the No. 1 offensive lineman and the No. 2 overall recruit for the Class of 2017.

Sarell joins the likes of Bellevue’s David DeCastro (2008) and Joshua Garnett (2012) as recent offensive linemen from Washington to choose Stanford. DeCastro and Garnett both went on to become first-round NFL draft picks.

Skyline High’s Henry Bainivalu is the one offensive lineman committed to the Huskies for the 2017 class, and UW coaches are hoping to sign two more for this class.

UW Class of 2017

The Huskies have 14 known recruits committed for 2017. National signing day is Feb. 1.

Salmon Ahmed, ATH, 6-0, 186, Juanita HS

Henry Bainivalu, OL, 6-6, 295, Skyline HS, Sammamish

Hunter Bryant, TE, 6-3, 240, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish

Terrell Bynum, WR, 6-1, 177, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Alex Cook, WR, 6-2, 180, Sheldon HS, Sacramento

Jake Haener, QB, 6-1, 188, Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.

Ty Jones, WR, 6-4, 195, Provo HS, Provo, Utah

Brandon McKinney, S, 6-0, 180, Lutheran HS, Orange, Calif.

Elijah Molden, CB, 5-11, 185, West Linn HS, West Linn, Ore.

Ariel Ngata, LB, 6-4, 210, Folsom HS, Folsom, Calif.

Cade Otton, LB, 6-5, 223, Tumwater HS, Tumwater

Keith Taylor, CB, 6-2, 180, Servite HS, Anaheim, Calif.

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, 6-2, 275, Central HS, Independence, Ore.

Joel Whitford*, P, 6-3, 200, Santa Barbara (Calif.) JC; Neerim South, Victoria, Australia

*Already signed and enrolled at UW