Jones tweets that surgery was "great" Tuesday.

Former Washington cornerback Sidney Jones had surgery on his torn Achilles Tuesday and expects to be ready to play his rookie season in the NFL in 2017.

Jones was a consensus first-round pick before suffering the injury during UW’s Pro Day on March 11. Because of the injury, he’s expected to fall to the second or third round in next month’s NFL draft.

In a Twitter message Tuesday, Jones wrote: “Surgery was great. The doctor said that I will for sure be playing this upcoming season.”

ESPN reported Jones is expected to be able to run in four months.

