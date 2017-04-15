Romar stays in the Pac-12 with the Wildcats.

Fired by his alma mater last month, former Washington men’s basketball coach Lorenzo Romar has landed at the University of Arizona.

Romar, 58, has named the associate head coach on Sean Miller’s staff with the Wildcats, the school announced Saturday. Romar, a point guard for the Huskies in the late 1970s, compiled a record of 298-196 in 15 seasons as the UW coach.

The Huskies stumbled to a 2-16 finish in the Pac-12 this year, prompting Romar’s firing. Washington is paying Romar a $3.2 million buyout.

“Of all the potential opportunities that were out there for me, joining the Arizona program was the one that was most appealing,” Romar said in an Arizona news release. “I truly believe Sean Miller is one of the best coaches in America. The opportunity to join him, his staff and the rich tradition of Arizona basketball is something that I’m extremely excited about.”

Longtime Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins was hired as Romar’s replacement at UW.