Ed Cunningham, a former Husky and Seahawk, tells The New York Times: “I take full ownership of my alignment with the sport. I can just no longer be in that cheerleader’s spot.”

Former Washington center Ed Cunningham, a captain of the Huskies’ 1991 national-championships, has resigned as an ESPN college football analyst because of his long-term concerns over players’ heathy and safety.

In an interview with The New York Times, Cunningham said: “In its current state, there are some real dangers — broken limbs, wear and tear. But the real crux of this is that I just don’t think the game is safe for the brain. To me, it’s unacceptable.”

Cunningham has spent 20 years as a broadcaster for ESPN and ABC.

“I take full ownership of my alignment with the sport,” he told The New York Times. “I can just no longer be in that cheerleader’s spot.”

After graduating from UW, Cunningham played five seasons in the NFL, including his final year with the Seahawks in 1996.