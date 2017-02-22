Lubick, known as an ace recruiter, spent four years on the Ducks' coaching staff. He spent the past six weeks as the co-offensive coordinator at Baylor.

Washington coach Chris Petersen has filled the opening on his staff, reportedly hiring former Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick as the Huskies’ new wide receivers coach. The move was first reported by FootballScoop.com.

Lubick replaces Bush Hamdan, who was named the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks coach last week.

Lubick spent the past four seasons on the staff at Oregon, the first three as wide receivers coach. He was promoted as offensive coordinator in 2016, and the Ducks finished the season ranked No. 15 nationally in total offense and No. 18 in yards per play, despite turning to a true freshman QB midway through the season and starting four freshmen on the offensive line.

He was not retained when Oregon fired head coach Mark Helfrich in late November. That started a wayward offseason for Lubick, who in December joined the Ole Miss staff as wide receivers coach. Two weeks later, in early January, he was hired as Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator.

UW, then, is his fourth coaching stop in the past three months. Counting those brief tenures this offseason, the 45-year-old Lubick has coached at 11 schools in a 21-year coaching career.

Lubick was named the nation’s 2012 Wide Receivers Coach of the Year by FootballScoop.com.

“An assistant coach is so many things,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said in 2012. “But it starts with mentor. It starts with care and concern that’s real. Love, if you will. Matt Lubick exemplifies exactly what it means to be a mentor in every sense of the word. Past that, he coordinates our passing game as well as our recruiting efforts. Matt Lubick — no offense to anyone I’ve ever worked with — is simply the best recruiter that I’ve ever worked with.”

A native of Bozeman, Montana, Lubick was an NAIA All-American cornerback as a senior at Western Montana College.

Lubick’s father is Sonny Lubick, who was the defensive coordinator under Dennis Erickson’s staff at Miami from 1989-92. Sonny Lubick was the head coach at Colorado State from 1993-2007, becoming the winningest coach in school history.

In 1995, Matt Lubick got his start in coaching as a student assistant coach and academic supervisor under his father, Sonny, at Colorado State.

Lubick has also coached at Cal State Northridge (1996), San Jose State (1997-98), Oregon State (1999-2000), Colorado State (2001-04), Ole Miss (2005-06), Arizona State (2007-09) and Duke (2010-12).