The Huskies have just four sacks in four games since Joe Mathis went down with a season-ending injury.

Broach the topic of quarterback sacks to most coaches and one is bound to get the sort of eye roll typical of teenagers asked to clean their room.

That was Chris Petersen’s initial reaction, anyway, when asked Thursday about the sagging sack numbers from Washington’s defense over the past month.

Sure, sacks can be an overrated statistic. Most coaches look more closely at the pressure their defense is putting on the opposing quarterbacks, but “QB pressures” isn’t a stat one will find in a common boxscore.

And let’s be honest: Sacks are fun. And the Huskies’ defense had plenty of fun early in the season with that. The Huskies’ eight sacks in their Sept. 30 romp of Stanford were the most in a game for UW since 2002.

In five games since then, the Huskies have been credited with seven sacks total.

The lack of pressure was especially evident in the first half of the Huskies’ first loss of the season Saturday against USC. Pete Kwiatkowski, UW’s co-defensive coordinator, did ratchet up the pressure on USC’s redshirt freshman QB, Sam Darnold, in the second half, but UW finished with only one sack in the game.

“We’re always paying attention to it: That’s the name of the game,” Petersen said. “When the offense has the ball and the quarterback has it, how do we get to him?”

It’s not a coincidence that since senior outside linebacker Joe Mathis went down with a season-ending foot injury, the Huskies’ sack figures have declined precipitously. UW had 24 sacks in six games with Mathis and just four in four games since his injury. That Mathis hasn’t played in more than a month and still leads the team in sacks (with five) is telling.

“I’m always concerned about the pass rush,” Kwiatkowski said this week. “We’ve got to get better. It’s Game 11 and we are what we are. … I can do some things as far as the defenses we run that can help from that perspective.”

Generally speaking, blitzing goes against Kwiatkowski’s defensive philosophy, but he wouldn’t rule out doing more of it. He also didn’t rule out blitzing less often, either.

“We might drop nine (defenders into coverage) and rush two and trick ’em that way,” he said with a smirk. “At the end of the day, you’re going to have to tune in and find out.”

The No. 7 Huskies (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12), looking to stay in the College Football Playoff chase, ought to have an easier time against an Arizona State (5-5, 2-5) offensive line that allowed 11 sacks — yes, 11 — and 22 tackles for loss against Utah last week. Not surprisingly, the Sun Devils are tied for last (with South Carolina) among all Power Five Conference teams in allowing 3.3 sacks per game.

And, peeking ahead, UW’s pass rush will be paramount in the Apple Cup next week against Luke Falk and a Washington State offensive line that, according to an analysis from Pro Football Focus, is the best line in the Pac-12.

Stay tuned, indeed.