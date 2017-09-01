Five key Huskies to watch this season

Myles Gaskin

Running back: After back-to-back 1,300-yard seasons, Gaskin has Napoleon Kaufman’s school rushing record in sight, needing just 1,432 yards to break the 23-year-old mark.

Chico McClatcher

Slot receiver: Slowed by a knee injury midway through last season, the Federal Way product is healthy again and should replace some of the explosive plays lost with John Ross III’s departure.

Vita Vea

Defensive lineman: The versatile 340-pound junior has matured, committing himself to better film study and determined to reach his potential. His rare combination of size, strength and speed has NFL scouts buzzing.

Keishawn Bierria

Linebacker: The heart and soul of the UW defense, Bierria and close friend Azeem Victor enter their third year as the Huskies’ starting middle linebackers.

Taylor Rapp

Safety: The reigning Pac-12 freshman defensive player of the year is the new Budda Baker. He can play anywhere in the secondary and should be in the middle of everything UW does on defense.