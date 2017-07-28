The Huskies kick off the fourth season of the Chris Petersen era with the start of fall camp Monday.

The Washington Huskies kick off the fourth season of the Chris Petersen era with the start of fall camp Monday at Husky Stadium. Here are five guys who could be in store for a breakout season in 2017:

ANDRE BACCELLIA, wide receiver

The 5-foot-10, third-year sophomore had a seven catches 98 yards and one touchdown last season. He’s one of the fastest players on the roster — he clocked a hand-timed 40-yard dash of 4.39 seconds, tied with Jordan Miller for second-best time on the team — and has Along with second-year sophomore Aaron Fuller, Baccellia is a strong candidate to take over one starting receiver’s job following the departure of John Ross III. Sophomore Quinten Pounds and Brayden Lenius also figure to be in the mix, and Petersen said this week that the three freshmen receivers — Terrell Bynum, Alex Cook and Ty Jones — will all have an opportunity to see early action, too.

TEVIS BARTLETT, outside linebacker

Bartlett, now entering his junior season, had 26 tackles in a reserve role last season, nine of which were tackles for loss, second-most on the team, including four sacks. The former national wrestling champion was the team’s most consistent pass-rusher during the spring, even while going head-to-head against all-league left tackle Trey Adams. The Huskies need two new pass-rushers, at least, and Bartlett right now is the No. 1 option at strong-side linebacker.

HUNTER BRYANT, tight end

The 6-foot-2, 241-pound freshman out of Eastside Catholic figures to step in and fill the pass-catching role left by the graduation of Darrell Daniels. Although he didn’t participate in spring ball, Bryant attended nearly every UW practice, often watching from the edge of the tight-end position huddle. In high school, Bryant had 138 receptions for 2,483 yards and 35 touchdowns over his final three seasons, and he was Scout.com’s No. 2 ranked tight end in the 2017 class.

JAYLEN JOHNSON, defensive lineman

Injuries have limited Johnson in each of the past two seasons. When finally healthy, 6-foot-3, 287-pound junior showed what he could do against Alabama in just his second career start at the Peach Bowl. That night, he had 1.5 tackles for loss and provided steady pressure off the edge.

JORDAN MILLER, cornerback

The Huskies will break in two new starting cornerbacks — plus a new nickelback — and Miller is a shoo-in take over at one spot. Miller has the “measurables,” as they say in scouting circles, coaches covet at the position: He’s 6-feet-1 with long arms; he’s the second-fastest player on the roster; and he posted the team’s best vertical jump (41 inches) at UW’s offseason combine. A junior from Oceanside, Calif., Miller has been a special-teams standout the past two seasons, and he had two interceptions already on his resume. Redshirt freshman Byron Murphy was as solid as anyone on the roster in the spring and will almost certainly take ownership of the other starting corner job. Austin Joyner, if healthy, also a viable candidate.