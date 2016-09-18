Despite injuries to offensive stars, the Wildcats rolled up 582 yards during last Saturday's 47-28 win over Hawaii. In their last meeting, UW clobbered Arizona 49-3 last year at Husky Stadium.

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arizona Stadium (Pac-12 Networks, 1000 AM, 97.7 FM).

Coach: Rich Rodriguez (35-21 at Arizona – fifth season). He is 155-105-2 (.588) in 22 years as a head coach including a 15-22 record at Michigan (2008-10), 60-26 at West Virginia (2001-07), 43-28-2 at Glenville State in West Virginia (1990-96) and 2-8 at Salem in West Virginia (1988).

Record: 2-1.

Early line: Not available.

Last season: The Wildcats lost 49-3 at Washington. Arizona finished fifth in the Pac-12 South at 3-6 in 2015. The Wildcats were 7-6 overall, including a 45-37 win over New Mexico in the New Mexico Bowl.

Last week: Arizona raced out to a 30-point lead before giving up three touchdowns and holding on to a 47-28 victory at home against Hawaii. Despite the absence of quarterback Anu Solomon (knee) and running back Nick Harris (ankle) who left early in the game, the Wildcats amassed 582 yards on offense.

Star players:

QB Brandon Dawkins stepped in for Solomon last week and the 6-3 sophomore may not give the job back. He’s 2-0 as the starter and has thrown for 458 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He’s also second on the team with 215 rushing yards. Dawkins also has five rushing TDs, which is second in the Pac-12.

RB J.J Taylor had a career day last Saturday in relief of Harris. The 5-6 and 170-pound freshman carried 18 times for 168 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown in his third collegiate game.

WR Trey Griffey, the son of former Mariners great Ken Griffey Jr., leads Arizona with 153 receiving yards on 9 catches. He had one catch in each of the past two games against UW. The younger Griffey was selected in the 24th round of the MLB draft by the Mariners.