Fireworks and a standing ovation greeted Washington’s 1991 national-championship team during a halftime ceremony Friday night.

Already riled up with the Huskies leading Stanford 23-0 at halftime, the sold-out crowd of 72,027 in Husky Stadium stood to cheer about 75 players and coaches from the ’91 team during its 25-year anniversary celebration.

Carol James, widow of legendary UW coach Don James, stood in the middle of the group with the national-championship trophy in the west end zone. The players were then handed roses as they left the field.

The 1991 team, led by a dominant defense featuring future No. 1 NFL draft pick Steve Emtman, is widely recognized as the greatest in UW history — and perhaps the best in Pac-10/12 history. The Huskies wrapped up the perfect season with a 34-14 victory over Michigan in the Rose Bowl and finished the season No. 1 in the USA Today/coaches poll.

Change made to targeting rule

Call it the David Shaw Rule.

The Stanford coach pushed the Pac-12 and NCAA to make changes to college football’s targeting penalty rule after a non-call on a play last week in which Cardinal receiver Francis Owusu received a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet against UCLA.

Shaw advocated the targeting rule should cover all parts of the helmet and not just the crown. On Thursday, the NCAA agreed.

“This is nothing about the player at UCLA, the coaching staff at UCLA,” Shaw said. “It’s about going forward, the outcry of everyone who saw the hit that doesn’t understand why that wasn’t a penalty. I likened it last week to seeing you have a hole in your yard: we can wait six months to fix it, or we can fix it right now. ”

Stanford looks to rebound

Stanford, which had entered the game ranked seventh nationally and winners of seven consecutive road Pac-12 games, saw that all come crashing down.

The Cardinal (3-1, 2-1) was held to 213 yards of offense, its lowest total since posting 240 yards of offense in the 2015 season opener at Northwestern. Stanford allowed eight sacks, the most it has allowed since 2006.

“Now, the good teams, they can take one on the chin, dust yourself off, go back to what you’re good at and play better the next week and hopefully start a nice winning streak next week,” Shaw said. “We’ll fade to the background on the national scene, which is fine by me. But it’s one loss. And we’re going to go back to work.”

Notes

• Stanford senior receiver Michael Rector, a former UW commit from Gig Harbor who played at Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, had three catches for 18 yards in front of family and friends. “It’s always a special moment coming home, especially playing the Huskies,” he said. “Wish we could have gotten a better result.”

• Scott said the Pac-12 will explore moving its conference championship game to Los Angeles, Seattle and Phoenix after the league’s three-year deal at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., expires after 2016.

• Junior LB Connor O’Brien got his first career start for the Huskies — and he had a sack on Stanford’s second play from scrimmage.