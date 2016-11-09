When USC comes to Husky Stadium on Saturday for a crucial game against the No. 4 Huskies — one that Browne once had circled on his calendar as a triumphant return to his hometown — he will arrive in a special kind of limbo.

There are strains of wistfulness in Max Browne’s voice these days. But he voiced no regret, no second-guessing of himself as he nears the end of a bitterly disappointing stint at USC.

“At every point of the way, I look back and I made the right decision with the information I have,’’ he said in a phone interview.

That includes Browne’s career-altering decision, in the wake of being demoted as the Trojans’ starting quarterback after just three games this season, to ask USC to sign a permission-to-contact form. The school did so last week, allowing Browne to transfer to any school in the country next season and be eligible to play immediately as a redshirt senior.

So when a rampaging USC team comes to Husky Stadium on Saturday for a crucial game against the No. 4 Huskies — one that Browne once had circled on his calendar as a triumphant return to his hometown — he arrives in a special kind of limbo.

“To be honest, it’s going to be tough walking into Husky Stadium,’’ he said. “Obviously, it’s not in the circumstance I hoped for myself as an individual, but for the team it’s a great opportunity to do something special.”

The former Skyline High School superstar, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country in 2012, was replaced by redshirt freshman Sam Darnold after a loss to Stanford. Darnold has played spectacularly, leading USC to five consecutive victories and a No. 20 College Football Playoff ranking.

Browne is still the Trojans’ No. 2 quarterback but simultaneously has begun the process of receiving overtures from potential landing spots while formulating a strategy for his transfer process.

“It’s definitely weird,’’ Browne said. “I’ve never heard of a guy in my scenario. It’s almost like when someone announces his retirement mid-year, and you know he’ll be out at the end of the year. No one was surprised. Everyone knows my situation, my little deal.”

‘The ultimate Spartan’

What is undeniably weird, even unfathomable, is how a prep quarterback labeled a can’t-miss prospect is still waiting for an extended opportunity. In the process of leading the Spartans to two Class 4A state titles and setting a state record with 12,951 passing yards, Browne was recruited by virtually every football power.

Of all the great Skyline players over the years, longtime coach Mat Taylor says, “he was probably the ultimate Spartan ever to play here.”

Browne remembers getting his first scholarship offer from Steve Sarkisian, then Washington’s coach. Browne had just finished a 7-on-7 camp after his freshman year when Sarkisian “offered me in the good, old Dempsey Center,” he recalled.

The Huskies were finalists along with Alabama and Oklahoma, but Browne chose USC, saying that it was the dream of every young quarterback on the West Coast to play for the Trojans. He made the decision early, before his senior year, because he didn’t want any distractions as he guided Skyline to what would be another state title.

I was in the Skyline High School auditorium in December 2012 when Russell Wilson surprised Browne by presenting him with the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Award. Wilson had met Browne at the Nike Camp for elite quarterbacks and noted how “he just knows how to light up a room.”

I reminded Browne of the joy and excited anticipation that prevailed on that day — his last day as a Skyline student before enrolling in USC for winter semester. I asked if could have foreseen on that magical day how his career with the Trojans would turn out.

“I would have said you’re crazy. No way,’’ he said. “That’s probably the easiest part, and the hardest. I told myself I’d never get outworked or out-prepared. I wasn’t going to be one of those five-star guys that coasted.

“And I wasn’t. I can honestly say I wasn’t outworked. I leave here knowing I gave my all. But that’s also the hardest part. You say, ‘How can this have happened to a kid like me, who four years ago had all the hope in the world?’ ”

Weathering the storms

During that time, he has watched quarterbacks in his class, such as Cal’s Jared Goff, become stars and head off to the NFL. Browne redshirted as a freshman, beaten out by Cody Kessler, then sat behind Kessler the next two years. He endured NCAA sanctions against the school and played for five head coaches, counting interims, but persevered.

“So many times he could have left, but he was the polar opposite of what’s happening in college athletics, where if you don’t play, you leave,’’ Taylor said. “It was a true test of his character and integrity. He kept sticking it out, and when he got the nod (to start) in August, it was phenomenal. I felt ESPN and everyone else needed to write an article on this kid. He did what he was supposed to do: Commit to a university and stick it out.”

This season was to be, finally, Browne’s golden opportunity, especially after he won a close battle with Darnold for the starting job. But thrown into a nearly impossible situation in the opener against No. 1 Alabama, followed by games with Utah State and a still-relevant Stanford, Browne was the scapegoat when USC found itself 1-2.

Browne passed for 481 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, but coach Clay Helton, fighting for his own job, felt a change was needed.

“We weren’t 1-2 because of Max Browne,’’ Helton said. “We weren’t playing very good football. But the fact of the matter is, we just weren’t getting the ball in the end zone. We were at a point in our season where we needed to have a little bit of a spark on offense.”

Browne has taken the high road, refusing to blast the program and pointing to passes he might have missed against Stanford that could have changed his lot. Helton, in turn, said Browne’s high character made it a clear-cut decision to grant his unconditional transfer request.

“I had the opportunity to sit in Max’s living room and recruit Max,” Helton said. “He’s a member of my family. We want what’s best for him. … Not every time does it work out at a particular place where you get to be the starter.’’

But Taylor, who remains close with his former quarterback, believes “100 percent” that USC’s turnaround would have happened with Browne at the helm.

“What Sam is doing is not any different than Max would have done,” he said. “USC had no offensive identity the first three weeks. It wasn’t Max Browne.”

A new process

Browne’s demotion has hit the Skyline community hard, Taylor said. And he says Browne is suffering more than he might let on.

“We talk a lot, and we obviously talked after this decision (to transfer),” he said. “He’s devastated. This is everything he ever wanted. … I can’t say enough how devastating this has been for him and me and his family and our community.”

Taylor is among those who wonder, in retrospect, if Browne would have been wiser to transfer before the season if he thought USC might have such a quick hook. That would have given Browne two years at his new school.

As it is, Browne is beginning a new and unique recruiting process. He said he’s taking this month to assess which schools might have interest, and in December he plans to be more active in reaching out to schools. It’s possible that a decision might not come until February, after schools sort out their recruiting classes.

Browne said he’s open to staying in the Pac-12, which “would make things intriguing and definitely motivating, for sure. But at the end of the day, I want the right fit. If it’s the Pac-12, great, let’s do it. If not, I’ll go somewhere else.”

This is a far more humbling process than the heady rush of being one of the nation’s elite prospects — another source of that wistfulness.

“It’s a little different than once upon a time when you guys were reporting on me in high school,” Browne said. “I was a hot item. Fast forward four years, and it’s a little different. There’s not a vast array of schools. But I’ve done things the right way, and it’s put me in good position for Round Two.”

Skyline jinx?

In the meantime, Browne is in graduate school at USC working toward an MBA. He graduated last December with a degree in communication and a minor in entrepreneurship. He can see himself as a businessman running his own company, or possibly doing football commentary on radio or television.

But before all that, Browne still thinks an NFL career is a possibility, particularly with a successful senior season. He watched another highly decorated Skyline quarterback with a disappointing college career, Jake Heaps, get a shot on Seattle’s practice squad this year. And Kessler has started games with the Cleveland Browns.

“I know I can play at a high level,” he said. “I just have to find the right situation.”

He knows some are wondering if Skyline quarterbacks are jinxed after watching the fates of Heaps and himself.

“I wouldn’t blame them for saying that,” he said. “Both Jake and I were at the top of the recruiting world, and we’ve seen our fair share of things falling just short.”

In the immediate future for Browne is Saturday’s game

at Husky Stadium. But even before that, Helton has given him permission to attend Skyline’s playoff game with Eastlake on Friday, where he is sure to receive a hero’s welcome. Many of Eastlake’s coaches were on Skyline’s staff when Browne played there.

“At the end of the game, you’ll see a lot of people hovered around Max who will be very happy to see him,” Taylor said.