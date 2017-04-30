Eldrenkamp signs with the L.A. Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Three more former Huskies will get a chance to play in the NFL.

Offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp, a Bellevue High School product and a first-team all-Pac-12 selection as a UW senior last fall, has signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Safety Brandon Beaver announced that he will get a shot with the Arizona Cardinals, where he will join former UW safety Budda Baker, the Cardinals’ second-round pick Friday. Beaver, who suffered a torn ACL in 2015, had 20 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble as a reserve safety and special-teams performer as a senior last fall.

Running back Deontae Cooper, who became a fan favorite from 2010-15 during his long recovery from three torn ACLs, announced he will get a shot with the Oakland Raiders. Cooper rushed for 653 yards and four touchdowns for the Huskies during his three healthy seasons from 2012-15. He transferred to San Jose State for his final season, rushing for 484 yards and two total TDs last fall.

Former UW defensive end Joe Mathis announced Saturday that he was signing with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent, and tight end Darrell Daniels indicated that he would sign with the Indianapolis Colts.

Five former Huskies were selected in the NFL draft: receiver John Ross III went to the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round (ninth overall pick) on Thursday night; three defensive backs — Kevin King (33rd overall), Baker (36th) and Sidney Jones (43rd) — all went in the second round; and defensive lineman Elijah Qualls went to Philadelphia in the sixth round.