Chris Petersen said freshman running back Salvon Ahmed could even be an option at wide receiver.

The question got a chuckle out of Chris Petersen. What will Washington’s coach miss most about All-American receiver John Ross III?

“Is that a trick question, a joke?” Petersen said Sunday. “I mean, where do you start?”

And that does indeed lead into the big question for the UW offense entering fall camp on Monday: Who do the Huskies turn to to replace Ross’ prodigious production?

The answer almost certainly won’t come in the form of one wide receiver — no one could reasonably be asked to do what Ross did for the Huskies last season, when he put together one of the most remarkable seasons in program history, posting 81 receptions for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Ross with the ninth overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

The good news for quarterback Jake Browning and the Huskies is senior wideout Dante Pettis and junior slot receiver Chico McClatcher are both back. Behind them, the Huskies have a mix of emerging talent, veteran question marks and tantalizing freshmen.

“There’s big shoes to fill … but there are some guys who have been playing behind him for a year or two now and they’re ready for their shot to go after it,” Browning said. “I think it’s pretty exciting for them and exciting for us, too, to see who steps up.

“Obviously, Ross is a special player. No one’s taking that away from him. But when players like that leave … people have to step up.”

Sophomores Andre Baccellia, Aaron Fuller and Quinten Pounds all had productive springs, and freshmen Terrell Bynum, Alex Cook and Ty Jones could be pressed into playing time early on.

Two veterans, Brayden Lenius and K.J. Young, have much to prove. Lenius reemerged in the spring after sitting out all of the 2016 season, and Young was injured for spring ball after transferring in just before the start of fall camp a year ago.

“Those guys really, they didn’t do anything last year,” Petersen said. K.J. was hurt in spring ball, so he didn’t get much done there. Brayden made some strides there but this thing is going to go fast, guys have to come out (Monday) competing because roles get set quickly.”

Petersen said the Huskies could also experiment with freshman Salvon Ahmed, the touted running back out of Juanita High School, at wide receiver. The Huskies are stacked at running back, so they might have to get create if they want to get Ahmed on the field.

“Salvon, he can catch the ball and so we might do some things with him out wide as well, and just see where it goes,” Petersen said.