ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveling show announced is returning to Seattle ahead of the Huskies’ home game against USC on Saturday.

No. 4 Washington remained undefeated with a 66-27 thrashing of California in Berkeley late Saturday.

The Trojans (6-3, 5-2) won their fifth straight game Saturday, 45-20 over Oregon.

It’s the second time “GameDay” will visit the University of Washington campus. Three years ago, the popular college football pregame show erected its set at Red Square in the heart of the UW campus.

The Huskies have a 1-4 when “GameDay” visits for one of its games — UW’s first win coming on Oct. 29 in Salt Lake City. The Huskies lost at No. 2 Nebraska in 1998, at No. 13 Michigan in 2002, at No. 3 Ohio State in 2003 and at home to No. 2 Oregon in 2013.