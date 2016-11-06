ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveling show announced is returning to Seattle ahead of the Huskies’ home game against USC on Saturday.
No. 4 Washington remained undefeated with a 66-27 thrashing of California in Berkeley late Saturday.
The Trojans (6-3, 5-2) won their fifth straight game Saturday, 45-20 over Oregon.
It’s the second time “GameDay” will visit the University of Washington campus. Three years ago, the popular college football pregame show erected its set at Red Square in the heart of the UW campus.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Ex-Vanderbilt football player gets 17 years for campus rape
- If Trump loses: We'll be at the White House — 'in arms'
The Huskies have a 1-4 when “GameDay” visits for one of its games — UW’s first win coming on Oct. 29 in Salt Lake City. The Huskies lost at No. 2 Nebraska in 1998, at No. 13 Michigan in 2002, at No. 3 Ohio State in 2003 and at home to No. 2 Oregon in 2013.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.