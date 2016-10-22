It will be the first time 'GameDay" will be on hand for a Husky game since 2013.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” show announced Saturday night that it will head to Salt Lake City for next Saturday’s game between No. 5 Washington and No. 19 Utah.

It will be the first time since 2013 that the popular “GameDay” show will be on hand for a UW game. The show airs each Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. PT.

The game is set for a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff (1:30 p.m. MT) for a Fox Sports 1 broadcast.