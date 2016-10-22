It will be the first time 'GameDay" will be on hand for a Husky game since 2013.

Share story

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

ESPN’s “College GameDay” show announced Saturday night that it will head to Salt Lake City for next Saturday’s game between No. 5 Washington and No. 19 Utah.

It will be the first time since 2013 that the popular “GameDay” show will be on hand for a UW game. The show airs each Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. PT.

The game is set for a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff (1:30 p.m. MT) for a Fox Sports 1 broadcast.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.