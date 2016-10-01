ESPN reports a 13.2 rating in Seattle, the market's second-highest rating for a regular-season college football game.
The Huskies’ 44-6 beatdown of No. 7 Stanford on Friday night was Washington’s largest margin of victory ever over a top-10 team.
It was also one of the most-watched college football games on record in Seattle.
ESPN reports a 13.2 rating in Seattle, the market’s second-highest rating for a regular-season college football game. Local ratings data dates back to 2000.
Nationally, Friday’s game drew a 2.4 overnight rating — the best regular-season Friday-night game on ESPN since 2012 (and the fourth-best on record for a non-Thanksgiving weekend).
It was also ESPN’s most-streamed regular season Friday-night game ever, with an average minute audience of 91,000 viewers and a total of 354,000 unique viewers watching 18,200,000 total minutes.
The most-watched college football game on record locally was UW-Stanford in 2013.
