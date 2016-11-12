Yep, Lee Corso spiked a salmon.

Lee Corso again donned the Husky mascot head.

He did it two weeks ago in Salt Lake City, and he did it again Saturday morning at the University of Washington’s Red Square.

And it was unanimous: Corso joined his ESPN “College GameDay” teammates Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit in picking the Huskies to beat USC this afternoon at Husky Stadium.

Actor and comedian Joel McHale, a walk-on tight end on UW’s 1991 national-championship team, acted as the guest picker and he of course picked the Huskies too. “I believe truly we are No. 1 … and are a better team than the East Coast will give us (credit for),” McHale said.

And Corso spiked a salmon: