Husky FootballPhoto & VideoPhotography ESPN College GameDay’s Lee Corso picks Huskies to beat Utah Originally published October 29, 2016 at 10:41 amUpdated October 29, 2016 at 10:50 am ESPN College GameDay’s Lee Corso picks Huskies to beat UtahBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Washington defeats Oregon State, 41-17 Photos: No. 5 Huskies bowl over rival Oregon, win 70-21 Photos: Huskies 5-0 for first time since 1992; cruise to 44-6 win over Stanford Related Stories Huskies a popular pick over Utah on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Huskies need to keep track of two Williamses when facing Utah in football Share story By Johnny AndrewsSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Huskies a popular pick over Utah on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ October 29, 2016 Huskies need to keep track of two Williamses when facing Utah in football October 29, 2016 UW game day: What to watch for when No. 4 Huskies travel to No. 17 Utah October 28, 2016 Pac-12 picks: No. 4 Huskies look to impress playoff committee at No. 17 Utah October 28, 2016 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Washington defeats Oregon State, 41-17 Photos: No. 5 Huskies bowl over rival Oregon, win 70-21 Photos: Huskies 5-0 for first time since 1992; cruise to 44-6 win over Stanford Johnny Andrews View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryHuskies a popular pick over Utah on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.