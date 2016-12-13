USC's Clay Helton is the only coach whose team has played both UW and Alabama this season. Washington's defense, he says, gives the Huskies hope.

If calculated only by the laws of transitive property, the Washington Huskies wouldn’t stand much of a chance against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide opened their perfect season with a 52-6 drubbing of the USC Trojans in Arlington, Texas. Some 10 weeks later, USC came to Seattle and handed the Huskies their lone loss of the season, 26-13.

You don’t need a TI-83 to tell you that’s not a favorable equation for Washington.

Fortunately for the No. 4 Huskies, the matchup math isn’t quite that simple for their Dec. 31 national semifinal matchup against No. 1 Alabama in Atlanta.

And USC coach Clay Helton doesn’t think it will end up being that simple in the Peach Bowl. Do the Huskies, 17-point underdogs, really have a chance to upset the mighty Crimson Tide?

“Definitely,” Helton said by phone Tuesday. “Definitely.”

He’s the only coach whose team has played both Washington and Alabama this season. The Huskies’ defense, he said, gives UW hope.

“You look at both teams and they both have what it takes to win a championship,” Helton said. “It starts with defense. … After having played both of them, when you talk about Budda Baker and that secondary, as well as a really, really solid front — they’re obviously one of the better defenses in our league and I think one of the better defenses in the country.”

Statistically, Alabama’s defense is even better — and some regard it as perhaps Nick Saban‘s best defense in his 10 seasons in Tuscaloosa.

UW coach Chris Petersen has tried to keep a sense of humor about his team’s daunting challenge.

“You know, probably the best college team I’ve seen,” Petersen said Tuesday, when asked how this Alabama team compares to UW’s opponents this season. “So what can you do but keep humor about it? I mean, these are some — top to bottom, there’s no weaknesses out there. There’s no players, like, ‘Well, he’s a freshman …’ If he’s a freshman, he’s a freshman All-American (and) a whatever-star recruit. They’re good. They’re coached well. … There’s no weaknesses, you know.

“But that’s OK. It’s going to challenge us to be at our best and see what we look like when we’re at our best and where we are in our evolution of playing against the best.”

The Tide rank No. 1 in the FBS in scoring defense (11.8 points per game), rushing defense (63.4 yards per game) and total defense (247.8 yards per game), and Alabama (13-0) has scored 13 touchdowns on defense and special teams.

“I think they’ve scored as many points as they’ve given up on that side of the ball,” Helton said with a chuckle.

“There’s no weakness across the board,” he added. “Sometimes you’re able to, when you’re diagnosing personnel — and the game is about personnel matchups — you try to find the weakness of maybe one position, whether it’s a corner or a safety, or maybe a defensive lineman you want to run at. But really when you look at their personnel across the board, there’s no weakness on it. All 11 players are extremely talented and very well coached.”

USC held the Huskies to season lows in points (13) and yards (276) in its victory at Husky Stadium, and Helton said getting sophomore quarterback Jake Browning out of the pocket was key to the Trojans’ defensive game plan. Browning threw two interceptions in that game, matching his season high.

“We were able to get Jake off his spot, which we felt was critical in the game — to try to get him to move around the pocket, to try to stop some of their timing,” he said. “They do such a great job with timing routes and hitting (John) Ross and those wide receivers, so we really wanted to try to affect the quarterback with pressure, get him off his spot and hopefully create some decision-making mistakes.”

For Helton, the UW-Alabama matchup ultimately comes down to Browning and the Tide’s true freshman QB, Jalen Hurts.

“I really think it’s going to come down to which quarterback plays better in that game,” he said. “Having played against both teams, they put some pressure on the quarterback position to perform. It’s really going to be the team that makes the fewest mistakes and the team whose quarterback plays better between Jake and Jalen.”