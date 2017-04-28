King, Baker and Jones join Marcus Peters and Desmond Trufant as UW defensive backs recently selected in the NFL draft.

It’s been quite a year for former Washington defensive backs.

In January, Marcus Peters was named an NFL All-Pro cornerback during his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Earlier this month, Atlanta’s Desmond Trufant signed a five-year contract extension worth $69 million, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid cornerbacks.

And on Friday, three former Husky defensive backs — Kevin King, Budda Baker and Sidney Jones — were selected within the first 11 picks of the second round of the NFL draft, strengthening Washington’s boasting of its “DB-U” status.

Along with wide receiver John Ross III, King was one of two Huskies invited to attend the NFL draft in Philadelphia. And while Ross went to Cincinnati with the No. 9 overall pick on Thursday, King’s first day at the draft was a disappointment. He waited and waited with his family in the green room but never heard his name called during the first round.

Of the players who attended the draft but weren’t selected Thursday, King was the only one to show up again Friday.

He didn’t have to wait long on Day 2.

The Green Bay Packers rewarded King’s patience by making him the first pick of the second round (33rd overall).

“I came here for a reason. I came here to hear my name called,” King told reporters on a conference call. “I wanted my parents, and all my brothers and sisters getting a chance of experiencing all this, walking the red carpet. This was one last thing they needed to experience being in the green room and hearing the call, and me walking out there and getting my hat.

“I wasn’t leaving here without a hat.”

At 6-feet-3 and 200 pounds, King impressed scouts by running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in March. His stock shot up after that.

He’s now expected to compete for a starting job as a rookie.

“I feel great about it,” he said. “It’s a great organization. I’ve been hearing so much about Lambeau Field, about the fans, all the great cheeseheads out there. I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Three picks after King, Baker was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 36th overall selection. Arizona traded up nine spots to select Baker, a consensus All-American for the Huskies last fall.

In the buildup to the draft, Baker had often been compared to the Cardinals’ Tyrann Mathieu — and now they’ll play together in the same secondary.

“We have the same body type,” Baker said in a conference call. “Of course we’re different, but we share some of the same traits, I feel like.”

Jones was the final Husky selected in the second round Friday, going to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 43rd overall pick.

The mass of Eagles fans gathered at the draft overwhelmingly cheered the selection of Jones, who was considered a first-round lock until he suffered a torn Achilles during UW’s Pro Day workout on March 11.

He’s expected to recover by early next fall, but could start his rookie season on the Eagles’ injured-reserve list.

“We’re not going to rush anything,” Jones said on conference call, adding: “I don’t think I should have any problem coming back. It’ll be a story I can tell at the end of my career.”

The Huskies’ four selections in the first 43 picks of this draft are the most in program history — just ahead of the four players (Danny Shelton, Marcus Peters, Shaq Thompson and Hau’oli Kikaha) selected in the first 44 picks in 2015.