From John Ross' return to Jake Browning's point, the Huskies had many moments to remember en route to the Pac-12 championship.

ATLANTA — The task was to choose 10. Just 10.

In the process of choosing the best moments of Washington’s season — among hundreds of plays over the course of a 13-game regular season — one had to remind himself that it is a team list, not an individual one.

It could, however, have easily been a top-10 list of John Ross III’s season highlights. There sure were plenty of those.

As it is, Ross made the list twice, as did fellow receiver Dante Pettis. Here is the full list of one reporter’s ranking of the top moments of the season for the Huskies:

10. He’s back

Let’s start at the beginning. Out for the entire 2015 season following two knee surgeries, Ross returned in emphatic fashion — returning his first kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown in the Huskies’ 48-13 rout of Rutgers in the season opener. “I’ve been looking forward to this day forever,” he said afterward, 16 months after surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. In a sign of things to come, Ross also caught two long touchdown passes from Jake Browning — covering 38 and 50 yards — and he enters the national semifinal against Alabama with 16 touchdown receptions on the season, one shy of Mario Bailey’s 25-year-old Pac-12 record.

9. Apple Cup catch

Pettis’ one-handed touchdown reception at Oregon was sensational. Even better was his 61-yard jump-ball touchdown catch over Washington State cornerback Darrien Molton in the Apple Cup. That was Pettis’ second touchdown catch from Browning in the first quarter, and Browning would connect with Ross for another score to give the Huskies’ a 28-3 lead after the first quarter en route to a third consecutive Apple Cup blowout. Ross’ return has done wonders for the UW offense, but Pettis’ emergence (14 touchdown receptions) has been just as vital.

8. Cole-man train

Perhaps the most improved player on the team, junior running back Lavon Coleman had the best game of his career in the Huskies’ overtime victory at Arizona to open Pac-12 play. He had 181 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries, none bigger than his 24-yard yard to the 1-yard line on the first play overtime. That set up Browning’s TD pass to Pettis for the game-winning score. The UW defense then stopped Arizona to secure the Huskies’ first win in Tucson since 2006.

7. More Ross

For a moment, it looked like Ross had eyes in the back of his head. After hauling in a long Browning pass, Ross ducked under the attempted tackle from a second California defender, weaved far to his left and scored a 67-yard touchdown — beating four defenders en route to the end zone. As good as it gets. “I just went up for the ball, tried to be physical, and then basically closed my eyes and then I opened my eyes, went under those guys and saw a little space and went,” Ross said.

6. Standing tall in Pullman

The Huskies’ defense again stymied WSU’s Air Raid offense. UW intercepted Luke Falk three times and, more impressively, stuffed the Cougars on two different drives at the UW 1-yard line. It was physical. I mean, you could hear it from the sideline,’’ UW coach Chris Petersen said. “It was awesome.”

5. Pettis’ return at Utah

Given the time and place, and significance of the moment, there’s a case to be made that Dante Pettis’ 58-yard late in the fourth quarter against Utah is the top play of the season. At first, it didn’t look like the return would net much, if anything. Pettis knew he was in trouble after he fielded the punt and took several steps in the wrong direction — a big no-no in Chris Petersen’s rulebook. “I knew Coach Pete would be mad if I got tackled right there,” Pettis said afterward. It wound up being the first punt-return touchdown Utah allowed since 2009. To get there, Pettis broke two tackles, got a couple key blocks and veered right toward the UW sideline to score the game-winning touchdown with 3:25 left in the No. 4 Huskies’ 31-24 escape against the No. 17 Utes.

4. Rapp’s MVP moment

With four (of five) regular starters returning for the Huskies’ secondary, Taylor Rapp wasn’t really part of the defensive plan early this year. By August, coaches realized he was too good to keep off the field. By late September, the true freshman from Bellingham had emerged as the third starting safety in UW’s load secondary. And by early December, he was the most valuable player of the Pac-12 championship game. It was Rapp’s 35-yard interception return for a touchdown on the first snap of the third quarter that gave the Huskies a 21-7 lead. On Colorado’s next possession, Rapp added another interception of Sefo Liufau, and the Huskies pulled away for a 41-10 victory — their first conference championship in 16 years. “It felt so good,” Rapp said after the game. “I’m still trying to take it all in right now. It’s so surreal. It feels like a dream.”

3. King for a play

Senior cornerback Kevin King, covering Arizona State receiver N’Keal Harry on third-and-seven from UW’s 10, turned and reached up with his right hand to haul in a one-handed interception on the left side of the end zone, getting one foot down inbounds as he was falling. The immediate reaction, the acrobatics and the ease with which he made the impossible look ordinary — it adds up to the single-greatest play of the year for the Huskies. “Honestly, it just felt like a regular play to me. But after I calmed down I was like ‘Damn, I just did that,’” King said. Two plays later, UW’s Chico McClatcher took a short pass and broke free for a 75-yard touchdown, giving UW a 10-0 second-quarter in what turned into a 44-18 blowout of ASU.

2. Stuffing Stanford

OK, so this isn’t one moment — rather eight of them from what has to be the Huskies’ most stunning result of the season. Stanford entered the season favored to repeat as Pac-12 champion, and they entered Husky Stadium on Sept. 30 undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the nation. In the first top-10 matchup in Seattle since 1997, in the UW’s biggest game in more than 15 years, the Huskies not only beat Stanford — they beat up Stanford all over the field en route to a 44-6 victory. UW had six of its eight sacks in the first half and built a 30-0 lead early in the third quarter. Stanford had allowed just four sacks total in its first three games. Psalm Wooching had three sacks and Joe Mathis added two, and the Huskies got to the quarterback without a single blitz in the game. “The energy was amazing,” Wooching said of the 72,027 fans who shook Husky Stadium. “It was almost like there was an earthquake on the field.”

1. The Point



Petersen didn’t like it. Browning was sorry he did it. Everyone else loved it. More than two months later, when they walk past their star quarterback, teammates will use their index finger to mimic the biggest moment of the Huskies’ season. Husky fans had waited through 12 years of misery against rival Oregon for a moment like this, and Browning got the point across when he directed his left index finger at an Oregon linebacker as he crossed the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run on UW’s opening drive in Eugene. That The Point drew a 15-yard taunting penalty hardly matter as the Huskies rolled to a 70-21 victory, and Browning accounted for a school-record eight touchdowns — six through the air, two on the ground. Teammates volunteered to do the 500 punitive push-ups Browning eventually had to do — Petersen’s standard punishment for any personal-foul penalty. “We stand behind Jake. When we have a quarterback like that, he’s just a fighter,” King said. “Things like that, he’s not a cocky guy — we all know his character. He just got caught up in the moment. For us, that’s exciting to see.”