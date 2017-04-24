Mike Mayock of the NFL Network says some NFL teams have dropped Ross of their draft boards because of his injury history.

From his record-breaking speed to his 17 touchdown catches for the Huskies last fall, there is much to love about John Ross III.

As Thursday’s NFL draft nears, what some teams aren’t so enamored with is Ross’ durability.

Some NFL teams have gone so far as to drop the 5-foot-11, 188-pound Ross entirely off their draft boards because of his injury history, according to Mike Mayock of the NFL Network.

As a sophomore at UW, Ross played through a torn meniscus in his right knee for most of the 2014 season. Then in April 2015, he tore the anterior-cruciate ligament in his left knee and missed the entire 2015 season.

During his All-America season for the Huskies last fall, Ross played through a shoulder injury suffered in UW’s September victory over Stanford. He had shoulder surgery last month, but has said he will be healthy for NFL training camp late in the summer.

“I don’t care if he runs 4.22 or 4.32 or 4.42, I mean, he flies,” Mayock said in a media conference call. “The concern there, and there are some teams that have pushed him down the board or off the board because of injury. He’s got the surgery on his shoulder, he’s had surgery on both knees, and he’s got a small frame. So the durability is a big issue with him right now.

“But,” Mayock added, “I love the fact that he can step in day one and help both as a return guy and as a receiver. He puts the ball in the end zone. And I’m a huge fan of John Ross.”

Ross and former UW teammate Kevin King have accepted invitations to attend the draft Thurday night in Philadelphia. UW coach Chris Petersen said he is planning to attend, too.

Mock-draft projections have Ross going anywhere from the 13th overall pick (Arizona Cardinals) to the last pick of the first round (New Orleans Saints).

Rob Rang of The Sports Xchange/CBSSports.com echoes Mayock’s report, writing Monday that Ross’ injury history “could lead to a draft day tumble.”