Redshirt freshman cornerback Byron Murphy, in his collegiate debut, had two interceptions to help the Huskies in their 30-14 season-opening victory.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — In most situations, at most places, Byron Murphy would have been on the field last year as a true freshman.

Because Washington was so stacked in the secondary, the Huskies had the luxury of redshirting Murphy last season, and in doing so Murphy had the luxury of learning from the likes of Budda Baker, Kevin King and Sidney Jones.

Murphy’s time has now come, and it came in a big way Friday night for the No. 8 Huskies.

The redshirt freshman cornerback, in his collegiate debut, had two interceptions off Rutgers quarterback Kyle Bolin to help the Huskies overcome a slow start in their 30-14 season-opening victory.

With Baker, King and Jones all departing for the NFL, the Huskies’ secondary was, for many, a big question mark about the UW defense coming into this season.

The Huskies, it appears, have another defensive star in the making. And maybe more than one.

Murphy, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound Scottsdale, Ariz., native, did come to UW as the most touted recruit to sign with Chris Petersen. Murphy took over one starting cornerback job during spring practices and did nothing to relinquish that job once fall camp began.

Junior cornerback Jordan Miller and sophomore Myles Bryant also made their first starts for UW in the rebuilt secondary. Miller had a leaping pass breakup in the first half, and Bryant impressed at nickel back.

Murphy, working as the gunner in UW’s punt coverage, also chased down two Joel Whitford punts to down the ball inside the 2-yard line in the first half (the first at the Rutgers’ 1 and the second at the Rutgers’ 2).

Whitford, by the way, had a tremendous debut as UW’s punter, showing why UW coaches went to such great lengths to recruit the 24-year-old sophomore from Australia.

Five true freshmen debut

Hunter Bryant, a tight end out of Eastside Catholic, made his UW debut on the second snap of the game. He was one of five true freshmen to play, along with RB Salvon Ahmed, CB Elijah Molden, CB Keith Taylor and S Brandon McKinney.

Note

• Six players made their starting debut for the Huskies: Murphy, Miller, Bryant, junior LBs Ben Burr-Kirven and Tevis Bartlett on defense, plus sophomore WR Andre Baccellia on offense. Race Porter, a walk-on punter from O’Dea High, is UW’s new holder on place-kicks.