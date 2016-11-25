Huskies will find out Saturday night if they play either Colorado or USC in the Pac-12 championship game next Friday.

PULLMAN — The Huskies, for the first time, will play in the Pac-12 championship.

After winning the Pac-12 North title with Friday’s 45-17 Apple Cup victory, the Huskies also have the advantage of getting an extra day of preparation over their to-be-determined opponent for the conference championship game, set for a 6 p.m. kickoff Friday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Not until Saturday night will the Huskies find out who they will play next Friday. We know it will be either No. 9 Colorado (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) or No. 12 USC (8-3, 7-2).

The Buffaloes will win the Pac-12 South if they beat No. 22 Utah (8-3, 5-3) at home on Saturday (4:30 p.m. PT, FOX). If Colorado loses, USC would win the South based on its head-to-head victory over the Buffaloes from Oct. 8.

USC, of course, handed the No. 6 Huskies their only loss of the season two weeks ago in Seattle.

Is there a part of the Huskies that wants to rematch with the Trojans?

“Part of me wants to win the championship — I don’t care who we play,” UW left tackle Trey Adams said. “It’s going to be a great game and both teams are going to be fired up. You can’t ask for much more than that.”

Bierria misses second half

Already without star middle linebacker Azeem Victor, out for the year with a broken leg, the Huskies didn’t have their other standout inside linebacker, Keishawn Bierria, for the second half Friday.

It appeared to be only a minor injury for Bierria, who said after the game that he was “good.”