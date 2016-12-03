When, where and how to watch the College Football Playoff selection show Sunday morning.

Pardon the cliche, but it all comes down to this.

No. 4 Washington took care of business Friday night, beating No. 9 Colorado 41-10 to wrap up the Pac-12 championship and likely solidify its place in the College Football Playoff.

Were two consecutive blowout victories away from home against top-25 opponents enough to vault the Huskies ahead of No. 3 Clemson and into the Fiesta Bowl, postponing a potential showdown with No. 1 Alabama until the championship game? Could the committee have the audacity to leave the Huskies out in favor of another team from the Big Ten joining Ohio State?

The answers to all your questions will be revealed Sunday morning. It won’t even interfere with any NFL viewing plans later in the day. See below for when, where and how to watch the College Football Playoff selection show.

DATE: Sunday, Dec. 4

TIME: 9 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN

STREAM: WatchESPN