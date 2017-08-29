Castricone will begin his tenure at UW with the start of the men's basketball season in November.

Tony Castricone, the play-by-play voice of Clemson Tigers basketball, has been hired to succeed Bob Rondeau as Huskies’ play-by-play voice, Washington IMG Sports Marketing announced Tuesday.

Rondeau, after almost 40 years as the “Voice of the Huskies,” announced in April that he would retire after this football season.

Castricone (CASS-truh-CONE) has been the Clemson basketball play-by-play voice since 2014. He will begin his tenure at UW on Nov. 10 with the start of the Huskies men’s basketball season. He will then take over football play-by-play duties in 2018.

A graduate of Ohio University, Castricone has previously worked in college football programming for Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, as well as the ACC and SEC conferences.

“I want to thank IMG for their diligent work in this search,” UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a news release. “The candidate pool we were presented with was incredibly deep and talented. Throughout the process it became abundantly clear that Tony’s combination of talent, industry experience and unique energy and excitement for this opportunity could not be matched. I believe he is a terrific fit for our organization, and I can’t wait for our fanbase to meet him.”