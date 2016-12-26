‘We want them to appreciate the different venues, the hostile environments we go into. We really do. That’s part of this whole thing. Part of college football, the pageantry,’ said UW coach Chris Petersen.

ATLANTA — In their first full day of Peach Bowl week preparations, the Huskies opened Monday with their first practice inside the Georgia Dome, site of the national semifinal game Saturday against No. 1 Alabama.

They ended the day at an indoor go-cart racing track, one of a series of fun outings planned for both teams this week. They will also visit the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site and the new College Football Hall of Fame, and take part in a “hot shot” basketball competition.

The trick, Washington coach Chris Petersen said Monday, is finding the balance to enjoy the downtime activities offered by the bowl while remaining mindful of the challenge looming Saturday.

“We always want them to enjoy and appreciate the moment,” Petersen said. “We want them to appreciate the different venues, the hostile environments we go into. We really do. That’s part of this whole thing. Part of college football, the pageantry. We come here for a week and you get all of these cool events. We want them to appreciate that as well. I think there’s plenty of time to do that and still be focused on the task at hand and why we’re here.”

Alabama is used to this stage. The Crimson Tide (13-0) is the only team to qualify for the College Football Playoff all three years. En route to winning the national championship a year ago, Alabama coach Nick Saban said there was a “significant difference” with how his team prepared last year compared to two years ago.

“The field is going to be 53 yards wide and 100 yards deep,” Saban said. “I don’t think they’re changing any of that. They’re not changing the markings on the field.

“What you have to do to execute well, whether it’s block properly, tackle properly, catch the ball, throw the ball. Those things really aren’t going to change. I know from a fan’s perspective, the significance of these types of games create tremendous emotions and anxiety. But as competitors and players, we’re hopeful that that doesn’t happen.”

The Huskies are in the playoff for the first time — and in their first major bowl game since the 2001 Rose Bowl — but Petersen wants his team to prepare as it has all season.

“There’d be a certain game that we played that, ‘This is going to be a big game, the biggest one of the season,’ ” Petersen said. “We would just kind of chuckle and say, ‘It doesn’t matter who we play. That next game is always the most important game.’

“I think that’s been one of the beauties of this team. They’ve been very focused all season long.”

Quite the compliment

Since the semifinal pairing was set three weeks ago, Saban has been effusive in his praise of Washington, saying the Huskies are the best team Alabama has prepared to play all season.

He kept that tone Monday, particularly with regard to the Huskies’ defensive secondary.

“They’re very good, they have length at corner, they’re very good cover guys. I think the scheme that they play, they don’t make a lot of mistakes,” he said. “They’re sort of a little bit Seattle Seahawk-like in the fact that (their mindset is), ‘We’re gonna do what we do and we’re gonna do it really well.’ They do a great job of executing the things that they play. They do a great job of breaking on the ball.”

Petersen was asked about that Seahawks comparison later Monday.

“I don’t know about that comparison,” Petersen said. “I think our secondary played well. I think we’ve got some good players back there that compete and really understand the position. Our whole defense will be tested like we haven’t been tested yet because of the balance that Alabama brings to the table.”