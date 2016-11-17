The new head coach at Fresno State, Tedford has, as expected, left the Huskies.

Jeff Tedford has moved on. That was the plan all along when he agreed to be an offensive consultant for Chris Petersen and the Huskies this season.

Introduced as the new head coach at Fresno State last Friday, Tedford flew back to Seattle in time for the Huskies’ game against USC on Saturday, and then headed back to Fresno earlier this week, ending his short tenure at Washington.

“It was such a win-win, this whole thing how it played out,” Petersen said Thursday.

The situation worked out “probably better,” Petersen said, than he could have expected.

“I think he’s a special guy in terms of, he was just here trying to help us, just like I said from the start,” he said. “He fit in awesome with the offensive guys in terms of what his role was. It was really good.”

As an offensive consultant, Tedford wasn’t allowed to coach players but served more as a sounding board for UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith and the rest of the staff.

“It was nice,” Smith said. “As an overseer, he’s got some good insight. It was more too, just his personality and the ups and downs from practice to games and things, it was great having him.”

A former Fresno State quarterback, Tedford, 55, takes over a Bulldogs team that is 1-9 and 0-6 in the Mountain West this season.

There will be a reunion in Seattle soon: The Huskies will host Fresno State at Husky Stadium on Sept. 16, 2017.