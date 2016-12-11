Since the Huskies demolished the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes in the Pac-12 championship game, why did UW not advance from No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings?

Inside sports business

University of Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen wasn’t touching the question.

Namely, since the Huskies demolished the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes in the Pac-12 championship game, why did UW not advance from No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings? Especially since the Clemson Tigers did advance one spot from No. 3 to No. 2 after squeaking by No. 23 Virginia Tech in its conference-championship game.

To date, nobody from the CFP selection committee has explained it. Cohen, playing the diplomat, understandably won’t go there.

“I just don’t know enough about what was going on behind closed doors,’’ Cohen said. “Or, what their factors were on how they got us into the spots we were in going into the weekend anyways. … I think the committee has a really tough job. If you think being an AD is a tough job, try being on the CFP committee.’’

No thanks.

But still, you don’t need a degree in applied mathematics from UW to know that throttling a two-loss, No. 8 team trumps a one-score victory over a three-loss No. 23 squad.

Yet, Clemson got the rankings boost. The Huskies didn’t, despite beating a better-ranked team more convincingly. Logic dictates that if Clemson is now No. 2, the Huskies should be at least No. 3 and Ohio State No. 4 — with the Buckeyes rather than Washington playing No. 1 Alabama in the Dec. 31 Peach Bowl.

Scratch the surface and the reason could be all about the business of college football. Namely, keeping alive the possibility of an Alabama-Ohio State championship game.

Ohio State and Alabama own the television ratings in college football. And since Alabama was the clear No. 1, the only rankings scenario that would immediately doom that TV dream championship showdown with the Buckeyes would be Ohio State dropping to No. 4.

The Buckeyes were part of the most-watched college-football game on TV this year, when 16.84 million viewers saw them beat Michigan. Of the 22 regular-season college games generating at least 8 million viewers the past three seasons, either Ohio State or Alabama played in 16.

We have seen how an appearance by the Buckeyes in the title game can determine whether it’s portrayed a TV success or failure.

January’s Alabama-Clemson championship pulled a 25.7 rating, down 24 percent from the previous year when Oregon lost the title to — you guessed it — Ohio State. The Columbus, Ohio, market alone pulled a 51.2 percent share, meaning more than half its TV sets were tuned in.

After the 2015 season, the Buckeyes settled for playing Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. That pulled a 9.76 rating, way up from a 7.41 rating the previous year with home-state Arizona playing Boise State.

Meanwhile, the semifinal last New Year’s Eve between Alabama and Michigan State was watched by 18.55 million viewers. The year before, with Ohio State playing Alabama in the semis, the TV audience was 28.3 million.

So, who do you think ESPN wants in the national championship?

Gilbert Gaul, a Pulitzer Prize winner and author of the book “Billion-Dollar Ball: A Journey Through the Big-Money Culture of College Football,” agrees ESPN wants Ohio State and Alabama.

“Without question, the playoff is all about money,’’ Gaul said. “There is no escaping that. I do think there is incentive to wind up with an Ohio State-Alabama game. It will draw a lot more eyeballs and translate into more money for ESPN.’’

Gaul added there would be no other business reason to orchestrate a championship matchup. Conferences with schools in the semifinals receive $6 million apiece, regardless of who makes the final.

There is much more at stake on the TV front, where ESPN agreed on a 12-year, $7.3 billion deal in 2012 to televise the College Football Playoff. The network since has faced added pressure from “cord-cutting” cable viewers and concerns TV interest in pro and college football is lagging due to oversaturation.

So, when a non-boosted Huskies ranking protects a potential championship matchup that could mean a 25 percent ratings swing and millions of additional viewers, it’s going to draw scrutiny.

Had the committee left things alone, with Ohio State still No. 2, Clemson No. 3 and Washington No. 4, there would at least be consistency.

Instead, Clemson got bumped up and not Washington, despite the Huskies’ superior conference-title showing.

It’s as if the committee flip-flopped the Tigers and Buckeyes to send a message that winning your conference matters. That’s great, but a real message would see the conference winners rewarded and non-conference-champion Ohio State forced to face Alabama’s buzz saw in the semifinal round.

“I’m not a conspiracy guy,’’ Gaul said, “but it occurs to me that the playoff-selection process isn’t much more transparent than the old BCS process.’’

Gaul, who agrees with the message-sending theory, noted there’s still a good chance the dream matchup gets derailed by Ohio State losing to Clemson.

“ESPN might wind up with the same (Alabama-Clemson) game as last year for its championship, which from a ratings perspective isn’t good — another regional national championship,’’ Gaul said. “There are only so many southern football fans, right? I do think Clemson will beat OSU, which I think is overrated. I’ll root for UW, but think Alabama’s defense is just too strong.’’

The true ESPN nightmare, of course, would see the Huskies score the upset of the decade while Ohio State also loses. With no Alabama or Ohio State in the title game, you can bet the committee and ESPN will wish they’d stayed consistent in how they handled those rankings when they had a chance.