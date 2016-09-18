Through three nonconference games, the Huskies lead the Pac-12 in scoring offense (49.3) and scoring defense (10.0).

By the numbers: No. 9 Washington (3-0) at Arizona (2-1)

7:30 p.m. PT/MT Saturday, Arizona Stadium. TV: Pac-12 Network.

Series history: UW leads 20-11-1.

Last: Huskies won 49-3 last year in Seattle.

Noteworthy: UW hasn’t won at Arizona since 2006 (four straight losses).

The latest line: No early line.

TEAM STATISTICS

Pac-12 rankings (national rankings in parenthesis)

Scoring offense

1. UW, 49.3 (8)

7. Arizona, 31.3 (68)

Rushing offense

3. Arizona, 228.0 (30)

8. UW, 143.3 (96)

Passing offense

5. UW, 279.7 (29)

9. Arizona, 223.7 (71)

Total offense

6. Arizona, 451.7 (48)

8. UW, 423.0 (62)

Turnover margin

1. UW, plus-7 (10 takeaways; 3 giveaways)

2. Arizona, plus-6 (8 takeaways; 2 giveaways)

Scoring defense

1. UW, 10.0 (3)

7. Arizona, 22.3 (53)

Rushing defense

2. UW, 91.33 ypg (15) (2.14 yards per carry, No. 6 nationally)

9. Arizona, 147.0 ypg (61) (3.64 yards per carry)

Passing defense

3. UW, 178.0 (29) (1 TD allowed/3 INT; 5.6 yards per attempt)

10. Arizona, 288.3 ypg (113) (4 TD allowed/4 INT; 7.5 yards per attempt)

Total defense

3. UW, 269.3 (XX) (3.62 yards per play, No. 1 in Pac-12)

10. Arizona, 435.3 (XX) (5.51 yards per play, No. 8 in Pac-12)

Offensive explosive plays

3. Arizona, 21 plays of 20 yards or more

5. UW, 16 plays of 20 yards or more

Defensive explosive plays allowed

4. UW, 7 plays of 20 yards or more

7. Arizona, 10 plays of 20 yards or more

Penalties

3. UW, 4.0 per game (41.7 ypg)

5. Arizona, 7.3 per game (63.3 ypg)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passer rating

1. Jake Browning, UW, 206.88 rating: 53-for-74 (71.6 percent) for 744 yards, 12 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks, 84.7 adjusted QB rating.

NR. Brandon Dawkins, UA, 152.14 rating: 31-for-50 (62.0 percent) for 458 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 75.6 adjusted QB rating; Anu Solomon, UA, 112.97 rating: 20-for-32 (66.7 percent) for 213 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT.

Rushing yards

4. Nick Wilson, UA, 43 carries, 257 yards, 5.98 ypc, 3 TD

7. Myles Gaskin, UW, 40 carries, 217 yards, 5.43 ypc, 2 TD

Receiving

8. Chico McClatcher, UW, 10 catches, 197 yards (19.7 ypc/65.7 ypg), 4 TD

11. John Ross III, UW, 13 catches, 167 yards (12.9 ypc/55.7 ypg), 4 TD

16. Trey Griffey, UA, 9 catches, 153 yards (17.0 ypc/51.0 ypg), 1 TD