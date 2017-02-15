Darrell Daniels, Kevin King, JoJo Mathis and Elijah Qualls have also accepted invitations to the combine.

Potential first-round picks Budda Baker, Sidney Jones and John Ross III are among the seven Washington Huskies who have accepted invitations to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine beginning Feb. 28.

Tight end Darrell Daniels, cornerback Kevin King, outside linebacker JoJo Mathis and defensive lineman Elijah Qualls have also accepted invitations, the NFL announced Wednesday morning.

Baker, Jones, Ross and Qualls all left UW with one season of eligibility remaining.

In all, 330 players are scheduled to participate in the combine — with 256 draft slots available for the draft that begins April 27.

Sports Illustrated’s latest mock draft projects Jones and Baker to go in the first round, with Ross a projected early second-round pick. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projects Jones to go with the 16th overall pick to Baltimore.

Ross should test as one of the fastest — if not the fastest — players at the combine. He ran a hand-timed 4.25-second 40-yard dash last year at UW, and one NFL scout told The Seattle Times that Ross is the most explosive player available in the draft.

Mike Mayock of the NFL Network lists Ross as the third-best receiver in the class, behind Western Michigan’s Corey Davis and Clemson’s Mike Williams, and one spot ahead of Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp.

Mayock ranks Jones as the No. 1 cornerback prospect and Baker as the No. 4 safety.