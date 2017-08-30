All eyes will be on Palo Alto the second Saturday in November. But who other than Stanford is going to challenge the Huskies this season?

Game 1

Sept. 1 at Rutgers

5 p.m. | FS1

The Huskies will leave a day early to fly across the country, and even get a chance to see the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. Rutgers, in Year 2 under Chris Ash, should be better, but the Huskies are a 27-point favorite … and should cover.

Game 2

Sept. 9 vs. Montana

5 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

The last two FCS teams to visit Husky Stadium have been outscored by a combined 90-3. Montana, a traditional FCS power, is coming off a 6-5 season and doesn’t figure to muster much of a fight.

Game 3

Sept. 16 vs. Fresno State

6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Jeff Tedford, in his first season as the Bulldogs coach, returns to Husky Stadium after working as a UW analyst last season. Fresno State was 1-11 last season; it could be a slow trudge back to respectability.

Game 4

Sept. 23 at Colorado

Game time TBA

The Huskies open Pac-12 play with a rematch of the conference championship game last year. But this is a much different Colorado team, which must rebuild most of its defense.

Game 5

Sept. 30 at Oregon State

Game time TBA

Marysville-Pilchuck product Jake Luton takes over as OSU’s quarterback, and the Beavers might be one of the league’s sleeper teams in Gary Andersen’s third season.

Game 6

Oct. 7 vs. California

Game time TBA

Former Washington defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox returns to Husky Stadium in his first head-coaching role. Cal’s defense should be better, but look for the Bears to fall further behind the pack this year.

Game 7

Oct. 14 at Arizona State

Game time TBA

The Sun Devils won’t be relevant in the Pac-12 title race, but there’s also this: UW hasn’t won in Tempe since 2001.

Game 8

Oct. 28 vs. UCLA

Game time TBA

Trap game? Jim Mora no doubt will be amped for his return to Seattle, and with a healthy Josh Rosen the Bruins could be the Pac-12’s most surprising team.

Game 9

Nov. 4 vs. Oregon

Game time TBA

How long have Husky fans been waiting for this? After ending The Streak with a 70-21 victory in Eugene last year, UW will seek its first triumph over the Ducks in Seattle since 2003.

Game 10

Nov. 10 at Stanford

7:30 p.m., FS1

All eyes turn to Palo Alto for this Friday-night showdown that could decide the Pac-12 North. Last year, UW handed Stanford its most lopsided defeat of the David Shaw era.

Game 11

Nov. 18 vs. Utah

Game time TBA

Perennially the most underappreciated team in the Pac-12, the Utes are breaking in a new QB with redshirt freshman Tyler Huntley having supplanted ex-Husky Troy Williams.

Game 12

Nov. 25 vs. WSU

Game time TBA

Luke Falk gets one last chance to figure out the UW defense and perhaps spoil the Huskies’ chances at defending their Pac-12 title a week later.