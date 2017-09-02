Spiker hauls in 13 receptions for 194 yards and six touchdown receptions for Murrieta Valley (Calif.) High on Friday night.

While the Huskies were opening their season with a 30-14 victory at Rutgers, two of their top recruits were having monster nights back on the West Coast.

Trey Lowe, a senior running back/receiver at Portland’s Jesuit High, rushed for 237 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winning 25-yard run in overtime to lead his team to 34-28 victory over Tigard.

It was Lowe’s first game since sustaining a hip injury that cut short his junior season last October. Before the injury, he had rushed for 34 touchdowns and 1,765 yards last season.

“It’s been rough, standing there watching my team lose and not being able to do anything about it. This year, I made a goal of mine to do whatever I could to help my team win,” Lowe told The Oregonian.

Lowe, projected as wide receiver in college, made a verbal commitment to the Huskies in March.

Another wide receiver, Marquis Spiker at Murrieta Valley (Calif.) High, had 13 receptions for 194 yards and six touchdowns on Friday night.

Spiker, listed at 6-feet-3 and 188 pounds, also made a verbal commitment to the Huskies in March.

Marquis Spiker now has 52 TD catches in his career, an Inland record and 14 shy of tying state record held by Earvin Johnson (LA Cathedral). — Eric-Paul Johnson (@CallMeEPJ) September 2, 2017