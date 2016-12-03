Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

UW football

Missing the Rose Bowl

I’m sorry for this buzzkill after Washington beat Colorado in the Pac-12 title game, but I have to say it. Is anyone a little sad not to be traveling to Pasadena to see the Huskies in the Rose Bowl? The likely trip to Georgia is daunting and not really fun except for the game itself. The playoff system is what everybody wanted, so here we go to the Peach Bowl in Georgia for a road game against Alabama. It’s new, and cool, I guess, but it’s weird to win a conference championship and not have that trip to look forward to. The exposure for the Huskies might be worth it, but some tradition and fun has been lost here. The Rose Bowl was and is still special.

purpscoloredglasses (online commenter)

Thankful for a fun season

This Huskies team made football fun again, and had fun doing it. They never really got ahead of themselves. They didn’t showboat. They just played hard, and well, most of the time, and avenged all five of those close, painful conference defeats last year.

On the day of the last conference game of the year, we weren’t watching the Zeros or the Trees. We were watching our guys. We have won the first conference title here in 16 years.

FG and spouse (online commenter)

Seahawks

Core players should take one for the team

After witnessing the Seahawks’ debacle in Tampa Bay last Sunday, I find myself contemplating a familiar line of thought. It concerns the team’s core players. By virtue of their hard work, they have made themselves so indispensable that they rake in ridiculous salaries.

Though athletes of this ilk are to be congratulated for rising to the top of their profession, the flip side has to do with the NFL salary cap. Because of its limitations, sacrifices need to be made. Along these lines, suppose a high-echelon player were to say to management at contract time, “I don’t need that obscene amount of money. I can make do with fewer millions. Spend some of that finite salary-cap money elsewhere in order to make ours a more well-rounded team.”

The most obvious difference between teams in this game was quarterback play. Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston had ample time to survey the field and pick which receiver to target. Seattle’s Russell Wilson was sacked six times and harried countless others. The offensive line, limited because there is not nearly enough money to equip it, was unable to do its job.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

NFC teams’ struggles should benefit Seahawks

After a sluggish start, the defense settled down and shut out the Buccaneers for three quarters. The offensive line got outplayed.

Fortunately for the Seahawks, the rest of the NFC West is atrocious. They will win the division, and likely get the No. 2 seed behind Dallas.

jeffd928 (online commenter)

Sounders

A year to remember for Morris

What a tumultuous, up-and-down and ultimately great year for the Sounders’ Jordan Morris. He had a Rookie-of-the-Year year, but he also had stretches in which his game was questioned and where “no left foot” became his tag. And yet, over the course of the season, he’s evolved. Who is the only player to score two goals in the run of play in the Western Conference finals? Not Clint Dempsey. Not Nicolas Lodeiro. No, it was Jordan Morris.

And let’s not forget that at the start of the year we weren’t sure he would be a Sounder. I see Werder Bremen is now teetering on the edge of the relegation zone in the Bundesliga. I’d like to think they’d be better with Jordan, but I’d like to think Jordan has proved he made the right decision to stay home.

tamaqua (online commenter)

