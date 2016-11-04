Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

UW football

CFP fix: Schedule better non-conference foes

In his Nov. 2 article regarding the initial College Football Playoff rankings, Matt Calkins asks “could you imagine an undefeated Pac-12 champion being excluded from the Top 4?”

Unfortunately, yes. Sports fans suffered through the politicized joke called the BCS from 1998 to 2013. Moving from that travesty to a playoff format did not automatically alter the good-old-boy institution still active behind the scenes.

That said, the Huskies can mitigate the bias favoring the SEC year after year by scheduling tougher nonconference opponents. How about inviting Texas A&M to a little soiree on the shores of Lake Washington?

David Arntuffus, Shoreline

Unbeaten season no guarantee for college playoff

Contrary to the opinion of many, I don’t think there’s a 100 percent chance the Huskies will make the College Football Playoff if they’re the undefeated Pac-12 champions.

I can easily envision a scenario where a one-loss Florida team, by defeating Alabama in the SEC title game, sneaks in ahead of UW. Especially so if Florida were to win by an impressive margin.

Lew Witham, Seattle

Rosy outlook at No. 5 CFP ranking

I know many Husky fans are outraged, but I’d take No. 5 right now and be thrilled with a UW-Ohio State Rose Bowl. Call me a wuss.

Doug Glant, Mercer Island

Seahawks

No pass for Schneider, Carroll

Matt Calkins recently was willing to give John Schnei­der and Pete Carroll a pass on the sorry state of the Seahawks’ offensive line, which, not coincidentally, is the lowest-paid and lowest-rated in the NFL.

Sure, much of the salary available under the current cap is taken up by key defensive players and Russell Wilson, but isn’t it the GM’s job to balance the needs of the team under the cap?

Raymond Wilson, Bellevue

We’ve seen this officiating before

I have never seen such one-sided officiating in a Seahawks game! Oh, wait a minute, I watched Super Bowl XL, so I guess I have seen it before. Never mind.

Mike Ligon, Kent

World Series

Cubs in 2124, write it down

The Cubs are on pace to win the World Series again in 2124.

Mike Leadon, Seattle

Send us your backtalk:

Letters bearing real names, addresses and telephone numbers for verification are considered for publication. Please limit letters to 125 words or less.

They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Fax them to 206-493-0934, or mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Or email to: sports@seattletimes.com