College Football Playoff

Why did Clemson move up?

Why was the College Football Playoff selection committee’s debating about whether Washington should be fourth? UW should have been moved to second or third, and the debate should have been about Clemson, its mediocre win, and whether it deserved to be fourth.

What did Clemson do to distinguish itself? The Tigers beat No. 18 Virginia Tech by seven points. UW beat No. 9 Colorado by 31. I thought the committee might drop Clemson out. Why would it move up? Bias is the only explanation.

Jerry Forell, Kirkland

Petersen has done it before

The 2007 Fiesta Bowl featured Boise State going up against mighty Oklahoma. According to many, Boise State didn’t stand a snowball’s chance in Arizona. But coach Chris Peter­sen, now with UW, led Boise State to the upset.

I hope Coach Pete shows them this time, too. It’s time for another history lesson. Go Dawgs!!!

Michael Dahlgren, Renton

Unfair advantage for Alabama

I get that you have to beat the best to be the best, but why do Clemson and Ohio State get to play at a neutral site (Glendale, Ariz.) and the Huskies get to play Alabama in Atlanta, where it essentially will be a home game for the Crimson Tide?

The task at hand is formidable enough without giving the best team in college football an added advantage.

Rick Stanton, Bainbridge Island

A not-so-fine line

The 15½ points by which the Alabama football team is — as of this writing — favored to defeat Washington in the Peach Bowl is a travesty. Alabama being favored, I can understand. But geographic slighting is demonstrated to be alive and well.

Would Penn State be a 15½-point underdog to Alabama? Never!

Lew Witham, Seattle

UW basketball

Huskies need new coach, direction

The feature on Nigel Williams-Goss leaving the Huskies for Gonzaga confirms a lot that I’ve seen happening with the program in recent years. The team isn’t prepared to win. Every year there are inexplicable losses. We hear the same excuses out of coach Lorenzo Romar.

The Huskies need a new coach and direction. The days of players such as Nate Robinson and his great teammates seems so long ago. I loved watching them.

Best of luck, Nigel, and thanks for your insight.

Richard Ellenberger, Normandy Park

