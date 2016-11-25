Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

The Husky defense was the difference in Friday’s 45-17 Apple Cup victory over Washington State. I thought WSU would score more points. Boy, was I wrong. UW just has better athletes on both sides of the ball and executed its game plan. Looking forward to next week’s Pac-12 title game. Go Dawgs.

Very deflating. It makes one wonder what all the hype and fuss was about. I’m also beginning to wonder about this rivalry thing. It isn’t a rivalry when one team wins all the time. Anyway, Congratulations to the Huskies! I hope you win out.

Here is why I do not like the Mariners’ trade with Arizona, in which they sent pitcher Taijuan Walker and shortstop Ketel Marte to the Diamondbacks for shortstop Jean Segura and prospects: 1) The Mariners have a horrible history of bringing in NL hitters to the AL. Hitting in the NL is a bit easier than the AL. Every time we do this the NL hitter can’t adjust to AL pitching. 2) Segura is a free agent in two years. 3) Walker made some mechanical changes late last year, and they appeared to be working. 4) Walker is a least four years from free agency. Time will tell if this trade will work out, but history is not on the Mariners’ side.

I don’t profess to know if this trade will work out. I do know that I have criticized Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto for his low-level, low-risk trades. He has stepped up and made a major trade. Let’s just hope it works out for us and not dwell on whether it works out for the Diamondbacks. You have to give something to get something. But as the saying goes, “You can’t have too much starting pitching” and if Jerry thinks the M’s are 12 deep in starting pitching, he is sadly mistaken. He still needs two or three more starters plus a corner outfielder. I’m also not sold on giving half the starting first-base job to a slow-footed, overweight guy.

I like the Mariners’ trade because it signals they are about winning now instead of waiting for Taijuan Walker to develop as part of their umpteenth five-year rebuilding plan. And I hope they find some pitching help, too.

Nov. 21 was Ken Griffey Jr.’s first birthday as a Hall of Famer, and it reminded me of my thoughts about Seattle during the baseball season. I think this city dropped the ball on what I called “The Summer of Griffey.” He was voted into the Hall of Fame with the highest vote total ever, and what did our city do? The Space Needle put up a 24 flag (good job, Space Needle), and the Mariners held a great weekend. Otherwise, nothing. Thanks, Junior, but your “first” city, as you called Seattle, should have done better.

While we’re talking about Russell Wilson as an MVP candidate, I suggest the time has arrived to proclaim him the best quarterback in the NFL (sorry, Tom Brady), using a five-tool criteria.

Wilson excels in arm strength, accuracy, improvisation, mobility and field vision. All of those qualities were put on display during a play only Wilson could have made — the amazing, cross-body scoring toss to Jimmy Graham last Sunday.

