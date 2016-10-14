Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor for the week.

UW football

Beating Oregon feels good

It did this old boy’s heart good to witness the defeat of Oregon by the University of Washington. I have never felt anything personal against the members of that team or the residents of Eugene.

But I became so powerfully sick of the systematic beatdowns inflicted by them upon other football programs across the country — not just victories but thrashings of humiliating proportions. They owned the rest of us.

I wish I could have been the person who composed The Seattle Times’ headline for Sunday’s lead Husky story. It would have been: “Ducks fall as feathers fly!”

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Browning, UW make a statement

Penalty flags get tossed around in football more than touchdowns, so when UW quarterback Jake Browning got tagged with one for “taunting” as he made a short stroll into the end zone against Oregon, I got the feeling he was simply making a statement that after the 12 consecutive losses to the Ducks he was letting them know his team was for real.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Watch out for Utes, Cougs

No objective observer can dispute this Husky football team is anything short of outstanding. By early January we will all know how far their talent has taken them.

Until then, local scribes and fans should concentrate on surviving Pac-12 play. Two teams Washington plays on the road pose tremendous challenges. One of them, Utah, handily defeated the same Arizona team that Washington barely defeated in overtime. The other, Washington State, disposed of Stanford almost as easily as did the Huskies.

Lew Witham, Seattle

UW men’s basketball

Done with ‘one and done’

I read Matt Calkins’ column about Lorenzo Romar’s new freshman recruit, Markelle Fultz. It was great until I read, “According to draftexpress.com, Markelle is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.”

I guess if Fultz plays at least two years for the Huskies, then OK. But if he’s going to be “one and done,” what’s the point?

Richard B. Ellenberger, Normandy Park

Seahawks

Hoping Pierre-Louis’ story helps

Much thanks to Jayson Jenks for the excellent story about linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis. He brought a very personal story and important topic forward. I am hoping someone who suffers from depression and is an avid sports fan who might not otherwise have sought treatment now does so as a result of this well-written article.

Dan Royal, Shoreline

Mariners

Will ‘Curse of David Bell’ continue?

Larry Stone recently suggested the “The Curse of David Bell” to describe the Mariners’ lengthy absence from the playoffs. Another possibility would be “The curse of Howard Lincoln and Chuck Armstrong.”

Stone also expressed optimism about current GM Jerry Dipoto. However, consider the moves Dipoto made. He brought in players named Miley, Benoit, Karns, Cishek, Aoki, Lee, Iannetta and Clevenger, among others. Several are no longer with the team and none boosted the team enough to make the playoffs. After all his tinkering with the roster, many glaring gaps remain. I give Dipoto a grade of “D” for his first year here.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

