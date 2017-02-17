Hamdan, as Atlanta's new QB coach, will be working with former UW coach Steve Sarkisian.

The Atlanta Falcons formally announced the hiring of Washington wide receivers coach Bush Hamdan on Friday morning.

Hamdan will be the new quarterbacks coach for the NFC champions and NFL MVP Matt Ryan.

In Atlanta, Hamdan will work alongside former UW coach Steve Sarkisian, who was named the Falcons’ offensive coordinator earlier this month.

Hamdan, 31, spent two seasons on the UW coaching staff, first as a quality-control coach in 2015 and then as the receivers coach/passing game coordinator during the Huskies’ breakthrough 2016.

Hamdan played quarterback at Boise State for Chris Petersen, who has been a mentor to the up-and-coming coach.

“Bush Hamdan has been an outstanding member of the Washington Football Program these last two years,” Petersen said in a statement released by UW. “In his time at Washington, Bush elevated the wide receivers group to new heights and was a key contributor to our success. I thank him for all his hard work and contributions to our program. We wish Bush nothing but the best as he takes this next step in his career.”

Atlanta will be Hamdan’s eighth coaching stop in a nine-year coaching career. His resume:

2009: Colorado, student assistant

2010: Maryland, quality control coach/intern

2011: Sacramento State, tight ends

2012: Florida, wide receivers

2013: Arkansas State, co-offensive coordinator/QB coach

2014: Davidson, offensive coordinator/QB coach

2015-16: Washington, quality control/WR coach

Hamdan’s older brother, Gibran, was a backup quarterback in the NFL for five seasons, including two seasons on the Seahawks’ roster.

“When it’s all said and done and Bush is a big-time head coach, it’s going to be a nice full circle,” Gibran said last fall. “My brother will accomplish so much in the sport. He’s got so many awesome skills: He’s really passionate about it, the kids love him. And there’s no other way to say it — he’s just going to have uber-duber success. Coach Pete is very lucky to have him, in my opinion.”