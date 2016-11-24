Rain is in the forecast for Friday's 12:30 p.m. kickoff in Pullman.

For the coldest Apple Cup on record, in his first trip to Pullman as Washington’s coach, Chris Petersen wore as many layers of clothes as he could reasonably find.

“I was like the Michelin Man walking around,” Petersen joked this week. “If somebody was going to run into me on the sideline, there was no way I was going to be able to get out of the way.”

Snow had fallen earlier in day, and the temperature dipped to 18 degrees for that 2014 night game at Martin Stadium. With wind chill, it felt closer to zero.

The Huskies won 31-13, but in the bigger picture there wasn’t much to play for that night, beyond Apple Cup pride and the Governor’s Trophy. Two years later, as the No. 6 Huskies (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) and No. 23 Cougars (8-3, 7-1) meet again in Pullman on Friday afternoon, the stakes are as great as they’ve ever been in the rivalry.

The pressure’s on. The rivalry’s fever intensely peaked. Feeling warm and fuzzy yet?

The anticipation for the 109th Apple Cup has been building for weeks. The Huskies’ loss to USC two weeks ago and the Cougars’ loss to Colorado last week didn’t do anything to dampen the ramifications this showdown: The winner will claim its first Pac-12 North title.

The forecast call in Pullman calls for a high of 45 degrees with an early rain shower likely. Kickoff at Martin Stadium is set 12:30 p.m. for a FOX national broadcast.

It’s just the second time in the history of the rivalry — and first in 80 years — that the Apple Cup has a championship in the balance. In 1936, the Huskies beat the Cougars 40-0 in Seattle to claim the Pacific Coast Conference title and earn a Rose Bowl bid.

Beyond the North, Friday’s winner advances to the Pac-12 championship game — against either Colorado or USC — next week in Santa Clara, Calif. The Huskies, No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, are also playing to keep alive their national playoff chances; the Cougars still have a Rose Bowl berth on the line.

So frayed are the nerves for this game that both coaches banned players from media interviews this week. Don’t need anyone turning up the heat any more than it already is, apparently.

“This is as personal for the in-state guys over there as it is for the in-state guys here. This is a big game. This is who runs Washington,” UW offensive lineman Kaleb McGary, a Fife native who was recruited by WSU coaches, said after the Huskies’ victory over Arizona State last Saturday. “We’re excited. We’ve been working for a long time to try and get here, and they obviously have too. It should be a good game.”

All eyes will be on two of the nation’s best quarterbacks. UW sophomore Jake Browning leads the Pac-12 with 37 touchdown passes. WSU junior Luke Falk is second with 36.

“They do it all,” WSU outside linebackers coach Roy Manning said. “You don’t know what you’re going to get because they do so much in the pass game and the run game. … They have no weaknesses offensively.”

The Cougars’ offensive line has allowed Falk to be sacked just four times in the last four games. The Huskies’ ability to pressure Falk without blitzing could be the game’s biggest factor.

“It’s a heck of a system,” Petersen said of Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offense. “Coach Leach trains them well. … He’s got them very dialed in. He’s taught them the game and that system. And then, you can put (Falk) into any system and he’s going to be an excellent quarterback. He’s big, tall, pocket passer that throws strikes.”

Petersen said Monday he would not try to intensify the stakes of the game with his team this week.

“I just think they’ve really been invested this whole year, every game, and I think that’s what you’ve kind of seen,” he said. “But it’ll be exciting. They get the rivalry. They get that we’re playing a heck of a team in a really hostile situation. I think this is different than most places going.”

It is, indeed, a different Apple Cup this time around. The anticipation has never been greater, the stakes never higher.