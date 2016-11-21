Both quarterbacks could challenge the Pac-12 single-season record for touchdown passes with a strong finish this season.

No. 6 Washington (10-1, 7-1) vs. No. 23 Washington (8-3, 7-1)

12:30 p.m. Friday, Martin Stadium, Pullman (35,117). TV: FOX

Note: Winner claims its first Pac-12 North title and advances to the Pac-12 championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Dec. 2.

Series history: UW leads 70-32-6. Streak: UW has won three in a row.

Last: Huskies won 45-10 at Husky Stadium last year.

The latest line: Huskies opened as a 6-point favorite.

Pac-12 Single-Season Touchdown Passes

1. Jared Goff, Cal, 2015 — 43

2. Marcus Mariota, Oregon, 2014 — 42

T3. Cody Kessler, USC, 2014 — 39

T3. Matt Barkley, USC, 2011 — 39

T5. Luke Falk, WSU, 2015 — 38

T5. Matt Leinart, USC, 2003 — 38

T7. Jake Browning, UW, 2016 — 37

T7. Sean Mannion, Oregon State, 2013 — 37

T7. Andrew Luck, Stanford, 2011 — 37

T10. Matt Barkley, USC, 2012 — 36

T10. Luke Falk, WSU 2016 — 36

Pac-12 Single-Season TD Receptions

1. Mario Bailey, UW, 1991 — 18

2. J.J. Stokes, UCLA, 1993 — 17

T3. Brandin Cooks, Oregon State, 2013 — 16

T3. Dwayne Jarrett, USC, 2005 — 16

T3. Mike Williams, USC, 2003 — 16

T6. Gabe Marks, WSU, 2015 — 16

T6. John Ross III, UW, 2016 — 15

T6. Robert Woods, USC, 2011 — 15

TEAM STATISTICS

Pac-12 rankings (national rankings in parenthesis)

Scoring offense

1. UW, 44.7 (4)

2. WSU, 42.5 (9)

Rushing offense

5. UW, 208.8 (38)

11. WSU, 132.5 (114)

Passing offense

1. WSU, 380.0 (2)

4. UW, 273.9 (29)

Total offense

2. WSU, 512.5 (10)

4. UW, 482.7 (24)

Yards per play

1. UW, 7.31 (6)

8. WSU, 6.42 (22)

Turnover margin

1. UW, plus-15 (26 takeaways; 11 giveaways) — ranks No. 1 nationally

T2. WSU, plus-9 (21 takeaways; 12 giveaways) — No. 12 nationally

Scoring defense

1. UW, 17.9 (10)

6. WSU, 25.5 (48)

Rushing defense

1. WSU, 129.7 ypg (24) (4.05 yards per carry, No. 4 in Pac-12)

6. UW, 132.6 ypg (33) (3.55 yards per carry, No. 1 in Pac-12)

Passing defense

2. UW, 195.8 (30) (12 TD allowed/13 INT; 6.0 yards per attempt)

10. WSU, 278.3 ypg (116) (16 TD allowed/12 INT; 7.8 yards per attempt)

Total defense

2. UW, 328.5 (16)

7. WSU, 408.0 (66)

Defensive yards per play

1. UW, 4.69 (11)

8. WSU, 6.02 (93)

Offensive explosive plays

2. UW, 65 plays of 20 yards or more

7. WSU, 55 plays of 20 yards or more

Defensive explosive plays allowed

2. UW, 36 plays of 20 yards or more

6. WSU, 50 plays of 20 yards or more

Red-zone conversions

1. UW, 93.6 percent (47 trips, 44 scores; 35 TDs, 9 FGs)

6. WSU, 85.5 percent (62 trips, 53 scores; 47 TDs, 6 FG)

Red-zone defense

3. UW, 77.1 percent (35 opponent trips, 27 scores; 20 TDs, 4 FGs)

5. WSU, 81.3 percent (32 trips, 26 scores; 22 TDs, 4 FGs)

Penalties

1. UW, 5.3 per game (46.2 ypg)

9. WSU, 8.3 per game (72.4 ypg)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passer rating

1. Jake Browning, UW, 180.72 rating: 193-of-300 (64.3 percent) for 2,870 yards, 37 TD, 7 INT, 18 sacks, 84.2 adjusted QB rating.

3. Luke Falk, WSU, 153.26 rating: 380-for-532 (71.4 percent) for 3,935 yards, 36 TD, 7 INT, 25 sacks, 75.2 adjusted QB rating.

Rushing yards

2. Myles Gaskin, UW, 182 carries, 1,130 yards, 6.21 ypc, 9 TD

10. Lavon Coleman, UW, 79 carries, 653 yards, 8.27 ypc, 4 TD

14. Jamal Morrow, WSU, 82 carries, 543 yards, 6.62 ypc, 4 TD

15. James Williams, WSU, 86 carries, 531 yards, 6.17 ypc, 6 TD

Receiving

2. John Ross III, UW, 64 catches, 991 yards, 15 TD, 15.5 ypc

3. River Cracraft*, WSU, 53 catches, 701 yards, 5 TD, 13.2 ypc

6. Gabe Marks, WSU, 74 catches, 755 yards, 12 TD, 10.2 ypc

10. Dante Pettis, UW, 46 catches, 701 yards, 12 TD, 15.2 ypc

11. Tavares Martin Jr. WSU, 57 catches, 671 yards, 7 TD, 11.8 ypc

17. Chico McClatcher, UW, 22 catches, 489 yards, 5 TD, 22.2 ypc

*out for the year with a knee injury